nCino Announces Timing of its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results Conference Call

WILMINGTON, N.C., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) will report financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2021, after the market close on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. nCino will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results.



What: nCino’s Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Webcast Link: https://investor.ncino.com/

Replay: A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of nCino’s website following the call.