 

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Completes Phase 1b Study of TSC in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

No Dose Limiting Toxicities or Serious Adverse Events Observed in Dosing Regimen Previously Untested in Clinical Trial Setting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) (“Diffusion” or the “Company”), an innovative biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to deliver oxygen to areas of the body where it is needed most, today announced completion and topline data from the open-label, Phase 1b clinical trial of its novel, diffusion-enhancing therapeutic, trans sodium crocetinate (“TSC”), in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with confirmed hypoxemia, the most common cause of tissue hypoxia. 

The primary objective of the trial was to evaluate the safety and tolerability of TSC administered on a more frequent dosing regimen not previously tested in a clinical trial setting. Secondary endpoints included pharmacokinetic measurement of TSC levels after dosing, relative improvements in blood oxygen levels, and certain other clinical parameters related to COVID-19.

In this trial, patients were divided into four sequential cohorts of six patients, with each patient in a dose cohort receiving the same intravenous doses of 0.25 mg/kg, 0.5 mg/kg, 1.0 mg/kg, or 1.5 mg/kg, depending on the patient’s cohort. All patients in the study were administered intravenous doses of TSC every six hours for a minimum of five days and up to 15 days. On Friday, February 12, 2021, the external safety monitoring committee, established as part of the trial protocol, met to review safety data from the final, 1.5 mg/kg dose, cohort and determined that no dose-limiting toxicities or serious adverse events were observed. This result is consistent with the committee’s determinations following their analyses of the safety data from each of the other dose cohorts in the trial. Evaluation of secondary endpoint data is ongoing and will be available early in the second quarter of 2021.

“We are grateful to the patients and the dedicated healthcare providers who volunteered to participate in this critically important study,” said Chris Galloway, M.D., Chief Medical Officer. “We believe TSC’s diffusion-enhancing mechanism of action has the potential to provide benefits in numerous medical conditions complicated by hypoxia, including COVID-19. The safety, tolerability, and repeat escalating-dose pharmacokinetic data obtained from this study will support our broader TSC development program.”

