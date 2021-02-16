Aya Gold & Silver Intercepts 1,946 g/t Ag over 9m at Zgounder, Extending Strike East

Mont-Royal, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montreal, Quebec, February 16, 2021 - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (“Aya” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce additional high-grade silver results from its 2020 diamond drill hole (“DDH”) exploration program at the Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco. Results from 12 DDH continue to intersect high-grade silver mineralisation along strike to the east and at depth below the current resource.

ZG-20-30 intersected 1,946 grams per tonne (“g/t”) Ag over 9.0m

intersected 1,946 grams per tonne (“g/t”) Ag over 9.0m ZG-20-31 intersected 688 g/t Ag over 17.5m

intersected 688 g/t Ag over 17.5m ZG-SF-20-15 intersected 1,505 g/t Ag over 6m

intersected 1,505 g/t Ag over 6m Surface results demonstrate high-grade silver extension to the east

Underground results extend high-grade silver mineralisation at depth

Drilling is underway to extend the strike to the west

The 12 DDH results comprise ten holes from surface and two holes at depth, many of which are mineralised between previously identified intervals. Significant high-grade intersections were encountered in seven of the drill holes. In particular, ZG-20-30, which intersected 1,946 g/t Ag over 9m (see Table 1), extended the strike to the east and is the second-best drill result of the 2020 drill exploration program after ZG-20-06. Furthermore, hole ZG-20-31, located east of ZG-20-30, intersected 688 g/t Ag over 17.5m. Additionally, hole ZG-SF-20-15 intersected several significant high-grade intervals including 1,505 g/t Ag over 6m and 855 g/t Ag over 5.5m, confirming high-grade silver mineralisation at depth to the east and below the 1,975m level.

“Today’s drill results continue to exceed expectations and demonstrate the potential of Zgounder. The exploration efforts have delivered some of our most significant results to date, extending the high-grade strike to the east and confirming continuity and high-grade mineralisation at depth,” said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO.

For a comprehensive summary of today’s results from the 2020 drill program, please refer to Appendix 1 of this press release for surface results and Appendix 2 for underground results.

Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from Surface and Underground Drilling at Zgounder

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length1 (m) Ag2 (g/t) Surface ZG-20-01 62.00 63.50 1.50 2,114 including 0.50 5,712 99.50 107.00 7.50 588 including 1.00 2,480 including 0.50 2,720 ZG-20-11 102.50 104.00 1.50 2,040 ZG-20-29bis 169.00 176.00 7.00 557 including 0.50 1,132 including 0.50 1,360 including 0.50 1,120 including 0.50 2,480 179.00 191.50 12.50 304 including 0.50 2,560 including 0.50 1,360 210.00 216.00 6.00 1,365 including 1.00 2,640 including 1.00 4,800 ZG-20-30 225.00 234.00 9.00 1,946 including 1.00 7,426 including 1.00 1,390 including 1.00 7,520 ZG-30-31 53.50 71.00 17.50 688 including 1.50 1,061 including 1.00 1,269 including 1.00 4,081 Underground ZG-SF-20-03 0.00 0.50 0.50 1,368 124.00 125.00 1.00 1,880 ZG-SF-20-15 6.50 12.00 5.50 855 including 1.00 2,720 including 1.00 1,077 24.00 27.00 3.00 911 including 1.00 2,240 35.00 41.00 6.00 1,505 including 1.00 1,640 including 1.00 3,758 including 1.00 3,240

1 Holes were drilled at various angles; true widths are not known at this time.

2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

Figure 1: Location of DDH Results from Surface and Underground at Zgounder

See Figure 1 here:

2021 Exploration Program

The 2021 drill exploration program recently started with a 12 DDH program, focused on the western strike extension of Zgounder (see Figure 1). A number of drill holes have already been completed, with logging and sampling in progress. The Corporation plans to outline its 2021 drill exploration program in the coming weeks and will build on recent high-grade results to the east in addition to drill exploration efforts to the west and at depth.

Quality Assurance

For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which was halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment (“Afrilab”) in Marrakech, Morocco. All samples are analysed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy (“AAS”). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalysed using fire assaying.

Marc-Antoine Audet, Ph.D. P. Geo, Geological Consultant, is Aya Gold & Silver's Qualified Person and has reviewed this press release for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian company focused on the operation, exploration, acquisition and development of silver and gold deposits. Aya is currently operating mining and milling facilities at its Zgounder Silver Mine, an 85%-15% joint venture between its subsidiary, ZMSM, and the Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (“ONHYM”) of the Kingdom of Morocco.

Its mining portfolio also includes the Boumadine polymetallic deposit located in the Anti-Atlas Mountains of Eastern Morocco which is also a joint venture with ONHYM wherein Aya retains an 85% ownership. Additionally, the Corporation’s portfolio includes the Amizmiz and Azegour properties, both being 100% owned, with gold, tungsten, molybdenum and copper occurrences in the center of the historical mining district of Morocco.

For additional information, please visit Aya’s website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

Appendix 1 – Mineral Intercepts from Surface Drilling from Zgounder

Hole No. From



(m) To



(m) Length1



(m) Ag2



(g/t) ZG-20-01 51.00 54.00 3.00 149 62.00 63.50 1.50 2,114 including 0.50 5,712 77.00 79.00 2.00 318 99.50 107.00 7.50 588 including 1.00 2,480 including 0.50 2,720 154.40 155.50 1.00 244 396.00 397.50 1.50 104 415.00 416.50 1.50 124 422.00 426.50 4.50 396 473.00 474.50 1.50 1,000 ZG-20-07 329.00 330.50 1.50 145 323.00 326.00 3.00 127 450.00 451.50 1.50 448 ZG-20-08 334.00 335.00 1.00 648 340.00 342.00 2.00 137 343.00 344.00 1.00 140 399.00 402.00 3.00 81 406.50 410.00 3.50 141 ZG-20-11 102.50 104.00 1.50 2,040 140.50 142.00 1.50 160 146.50 148.00 1.50 124 289.00 290.00 1.00 511 296.00 297.50 1.50 102 ZG-20-19A 26.00 27.50 1.50 133 187.50 189.50 2.00 266 207.00 209.00 2.00 585 231.00 232.00 1.00 630 237.00 238.00 1.00 272 245.00 247.00 2.00 402 259.00 260.00 1.00 200 ZG-20-29bis 12.00 13.00 1.00 104 116.00 119.00 3.00 221 133.00 139.00 6.00 166 169.00 176.00 7.00 557 including 0.50 1,132 including 0.50 1,360 including 0.50 1,120 including 0.50 2,480 179.00 191.50 12.50 304 including 0.50 2,560 including 0.50 1,360 210.00 216.00 6.00 1,365 including 1.00 2,640 including 1.00 4,800 ZG-20-30 0.00 1.50 1.50 84 59.00 61.00 2.00 154 66.00 66.50 0.50 76 95.00 97.00 2.00 424 101.50 103.00 1.50 187 163.00 171.00 8.00 136 220.00 222.00 2.00 244 225.00 234.00 9.00 1,946 including 1.00 7,426 including 1.00 1,390 including 1.00 7,520 237.00 238.00 1.00 527 ZG-20-31 53.50 71.00 17.50 688 including 1.50 1,061 including 1.00 1,269 including 1.00 4,081 ZG-20-32 70.00 72.50 2.50 324 ZG-20-33 3.00 4.50 1.50 102

1 Holes were drilled at various angles, true widths are not known at this time.

2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

Appendix 2 - Mineral Intercepts from Underground Drilling at Zgounder

Hole No. From



(m) To



(m) Length1



(m) Ag2



(g/t) ZG-SF-20-03 0.00 0.50 0.50 1,368 20.00 23.00 3.00 110 40.00 41.50 1.50 188 59.50 64.00 4.50 534 including 1.50 1,503 124.00 125.00 1.00 1,880 140.50 142.00 1.50 120 ZG-SF-20-15 6.50 12.00 5.50 855 including 1.00 2,720 including 1.00 1,077 24.00 27.00 3.00 911 including 1.00 2,240 29.00 29.50 0.50 80 35.00 41.00 6.00 1,505 including 1.00 1,640 including 1.00 3,758 including 1.00 3,240 44.50 45.50 1.00 288

1 Holes were drilled at various angles, true widths are not known at this time.

2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

