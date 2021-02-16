 

FTI Consulting Appoints Bryan Zumwalt as Head of Government Affairs Practice

Former Chief Counsel on Capitol Hill and Trade Association Executive Enhances FTI Consulting’s Government Affairs Expertise

WASHINGTON, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that Bryan Zumwalt has been named a Senior Managing Director and Head of Government Affairs within the Strategic Communications segment. Mr. Zumwalt will advise clients as they navigate today’s increasingly complex regulatory and political landscape to achieve successful corporate and legislative outcomes. He will be based in Washington, D.C. and report to Brian Kennedy, the Americas Head of Strategic Communications.

“Having counseled senior lawmakers and senior corporate executives in previous career roles, Bryan’s unique experience and deep sector expertise make him a valuable addition to our firm,” said Mr. Kennedy. “His business acumen, proven leadership skills and record of successfully navigating legislative and regulatory challenges will further strengthen our ability to support clients as they manage risks and opportunities inside and outside the Beltway. We are proud to welcome him to the FTI Consulting team.”

Mr. Zumwalt joins from the Consumer Brands Association, most recently serving as Executive Vice President of Public Affairs and leader of the organization’s advocacy initiatives, including government relations, communications, research and ally development. He previously served as Vice President of Federal Affairs and Chief Lobbyist at the American Chemistry Council. During his tenure, he developed and led comprehensive advocacy campaigns, achieving multiple legislative victories, including reform of the U.S. Toxic Substances Control Act.

Mr. Zumwalt began his career on Capitol Hill, where he served as chief counsel for the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works and the Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship. He also was a senior energy and environment advisor to a U.S. Senator and spent time in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Zumwalt said, “FTI Consulting’s team of professionals supports companies navigating today’s most complex regulatory and legislative dynamics. I look forward to working alongside this talented, bipartisan and multidisciplinary team of professionals in Washington, D.C. and around the world to help clients achieve their business objectives.”

Mr. Zumwalt holds a Juris Doctor from Case Western Reserve University. He serves as a member of the Henry Clay Center for Statesmanship National Advisory Committee and previously served on the Economic Studies Council at the Brookings Institution.

