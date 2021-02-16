Ecoark Provides Update on 2021 Drilling Program

During the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the JV executed the planning phase for its first major drilling project, while simultaneously acquiring additional mineral lease rights contiguous to the originally acquired leasehold and 3D seismic survey results in Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana. Following its robust planning program, the JV commenced a unique drilling project in January 2021 focused on the drilling of a directional oil well in a targeted portion of the Austin Chalk formation. Based on extensive survey and planning work, combined with the completion techniques employed, the JV anticipates achieving attractive economics at approximately 50% of the cost of a similar-sized traditional hydraulic fracturing program.

The JV commenced active drilling on January 15, 2021 and on January 31, 2021 the drilling reached its targeted location in the Austin Chalk formation. On February 13, 2021, the drilling had reached its first milestone which initiated a contractual vesting of asset assignments with the successful drilling of a minimum lateral distance of 2,500 feet. On February 14, 2021, the JV reached its second milestone, with the conclusion of its drilling of its lateral with a full vertical section distance of 4,046 feet. The JV is currently working towards setting a production packer and production tubing to complete the well as an open hole Austin Chalk producer. The well was drilled successfully using managed pressure drilling techniques, allowing for visibility of the productive intervals throughout the drilling process in the Austin Chalk.

“We are extremely pleased with the results of this project, which reflects the first directional drill that our subsidiary White River Operating LLC has been the operator of record,” said Randy May, Chairman and CEO of Ecoark. “We appreciate and value the highly technical expertise that both of our JV partners brought to the project as well as the hard work and dedication of our internal project team. The strong results of our inaugural drilling project and the increasingly supportive commodity price backdrop have further validated the significant discount at which we acquired our position in this leasehold and the returns we expect to achieve.”