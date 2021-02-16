Herzogenrath/Germany, February 16, 2021 - The German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) has published the winners of the "Clusters4Future" ideas competition. The funded clusters include the future clusters "Hydrogen" and "NeuroSys - Neuromorphic Hardware for Autonomous Artificial Intelligence Systems" from RWTH Aachen University and partners from the region.



AIXTRON SE (FWB: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) is a partner of the future cluster "NeuroSys". As one of the leading suppliers of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry, AIXTRON develops, builds and optimizes the necessary MOCVD tool for the new application. The work on the "NeuroSys" future cluster is expected to run for several years.



The future cluster "NeuroSys" researches adaptive and energy-efficient neuromorphic AI chips with the aim of allowing intelligent and resource-saving on-site data processing and thus creating an essential prerequisite for artificial intelligence (AI) applications. However, the use of AI poses challenges such as high CO 2 emissions, which further exacerbate climate issues. They arise when training large neural networks based on modern graphics processing units (GPUs) using deep learning methods. GPU-based neural networks are therefore ecologically unsustainable.



Neuromorphic systems for resource-efficient on-site data processing



Resource-efficient neuromorphic hardware that makes neural networks more efficient and provides for data security as a design component is therefore becoming the key to the widespread use of AI. This is especially true for application areas in autonomous vehicles, medical technology, and sensor networks for intelligent production or urban regions.

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 5