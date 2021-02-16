 

West Coast State Increases Deployment of BIO-key's Biometric Authentication Solution for Secure Access to Centralized Voter Registration Database

Expanding Use of Biometric Multi-factor Authentication for Election Workers Statewide

WALL, N.J., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions powered by biometrics, today announced that a West Coast State Election Office has expanded its implementation of BIO-key's biometric multi-factor authentication solution for secure access to its voter registration database statewide. The solution combines BIO-key's core biometric software engine, WEB-key, and its PIV-Pro FIPS compliant fingerprint scanners to address the state's requirements to secure access to voter data.. The state's additional investment in BIO-key’s biometric election security solution builds upon their earlier deployment and the deployments of election offices in Florida, as well as others that are evaluating BIO-key’s solutions to strengthen the security of election data access.

The West Coast State Election Office's rollout plan enables its team to expand the use of biometric authentication across all counties. The State and County election office workers and volunteers access the centralized voter registration system via a Citrix environment. To protect voter data and enhance security for elections, the election office decided to implement a Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) solution. After evaluating various options, state officials decided that BIO-key's biometric-based MFA solution would provide the strongest form of online security and has executed its strategy for the Phase 2 rollout. The BIO-key team, in collaboration with the state's IT team, created a customized solution to meet their specific security requirements.

"BIO-key’s unique biometric multi-factor authentication solution has proven its value to state election offices," stated Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO, BIO-key. "It is clear that every election office is making security and maintaining the integrity of our election process a top priority. By utilizing biometric authentication, they can tie access to the individual, not a credential, thereby validating the user's identity and not just their device during login. Given the current threat landscape and challenges facing our election system, we are uniquely positioned to take a leadership role in assisting other states and counties to strengthen their election security."

About BIO-key International, Inc.
BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution, that provide convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's proprietary software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premise and Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, including customized enterprise and cloud solutions.

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement
All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements, as well as other factors set forth under the caption see "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor & Media Contacts
ZeitTitel
08.02.21
BIO-key Announces Partnership With Appsian to Provide Advanced Authentication Security to Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Applications
02.02.21
BIO-Key Delivers Powerful New Capabilities for PortalGuard IDaaS
27.01.21
Southeastern Illinois College Selects BIO-key's Cloud-Based PortalGuard Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) Platform for Enhanced Secure Access to Critical Applications
19.01.21
BIO-key Partners with Managed Security Service Provider NGEN to Deliver PortalGuard Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) Cloud Solution to Commercial and Government Customers

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
8
BIO-KEY International Inc - Spezialist für biometrische Identifizierungstechnologien