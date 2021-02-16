PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Hydropower Generation Market by Capacity (Small Hydro Power Plant (Up to 1MW), Medium Hydro Power Plant (1MW-10MW), and Large Hydro Power Plant (Above 10MW)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027." According to the report, the global hydropower generation industry garnered $202.4 billion in 2019, and is projected to generate $317.8 billion by 2027, manifesting a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027.

- Rise in demand for electricity in emerging economies and surge in adoption of clean energy worldwide drive the global hydropower generation market

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in demand for electricity in emerging economies and surge in adoption of clean energy worldwide drive the global hydropower generation market. However, high operational and capital costs restrict the market growth. On the other hand, rise in demand for renewable power and increase in hydropower installation capacity present new opportunities in the next few years.

Download Report Sample (230 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9821

Covid-19 Scenario

Governments imposed the lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. This resulted in postponement of ongoing and proposed projects of governments. However, the impact on facilities with high level of automation has been lesser as compared to those that do not have automation.

There have been uncertainty and liquidity shortages, which in turn, led to occurrence of risks related to financing and refinancing of some of the hydropower projects. Moreover, few development and modernization projects have been halted as the supply chain disrupted.

The large hydro power plant (above 10MW) segment to maintain its highest contribution by 2027

Based on capacity, the large hydro power plant (above 10MW) segment accounted for the highest market share, holding nearly two-thirds of the total market share in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to improved efficiency, long life span, less maintenance & operation cost, high reliability, and upcoming hydropower projects. However, the medium hydro power plant (1MW - 10MW) segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027, owing to increase in electrification activities in rural areas across the Asia-Pacific.