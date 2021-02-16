 

Masco Corporation Launches $50 Million Venture Capital Fund

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS), a Fortune 500 company and a leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products, today announced the establishment of Masco Ventures, which will invest in companies that advance Masco’s commitment to innovation.

Masco Ventures, a fully-owned subsidiary of Masco Corporation, is a $50 million venture capital fund focused on startups that are strategically relevant to Masco’s industry-leading brands, which include Behr paint, Delta and Hansgrohe faucets, bath and shower fixtures; and Hot Spring spas. The fund will target investments in products and services that improve water management, create a connected in-home experience, enhance our customer service, and provide different ways to reach new and existing end-use customers of Masco products. This fund is focused on partnering with startups to improve the way consumers experience and enjoy their homes, from making renovations and repairs faster and more affordable, to providing better quality water and preventing damage.

The fund will consider opportunities across stages, but will emphasize early and growth stage companies that demonstrate product and market fit, and the ability to scale. Masco Ventures will invest in startups where Masco can add value in the form of subject matter expertise, commercial relationships, innovation, or leveraging Masco’s global distribution channels within the building products industry. An investment will typically range from $500,000 to $5 million, with reserves for follow-on investments.

"Innovation has been the hallmark of Masco since our founder, Alex Manoogian, introduced the single-handle faucet in 1954,” said Keith Allman, CEO of Masco. "We believe that this fund will allow us to continue our history of innovation and support our long-term growth strategy. Our investment underscores our commitment to enhance the way consumers all over the world experience and enjoy their living spaces."

Touchdown Ventures, a firm specializing in corporate venture capital, will help manage the Masco Ventures fund. Touchdown will work closely with senior executives of Masco and its brands in all aspects of operating the fund.

“We are excited about what Masco can bring to entrepreneurs through the company’s industry relationships, vast distribution, and deep subject matter expertise,” noted David Horowitz, Co-Founder and CEO of Touchdown Ventures. “We believe Masco will be the partner of choice for innovators seeking to improve the way consumers experience their homes and create a competitive advantage for their startups.”

09.02.21
Masco Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and 2020 Year-End Results