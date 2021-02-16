The Cheesecake Factory Encourages Random Acts of Kindness All Week With Online Gift Card Promotion, Delivery Offer and Donation to Feeding America

Additionally, through Sunday, February 21, The Cheesecake Factory is offering $10 off delivery orders through DoorDash when guests spend $50 or more and use promo code “10GIFT” at checkout**. For every code redemption, The Cheesecake Factory will donate $1 to Feeding America, the nation’s largest organization dedicated to fighting domestic hunger through a network of food banks.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) is commemorating Random Acts of Kindness Day all week with a special online gift card offer in addition to a promotion on DoorDash that benefits Feeding America. Through Sunday, February 21, for every $50 in Gift Cards purchased online at shop.thecheesecakefactory.com , guests will receive a complimentary $10 Bonus Card*. With more than 250 menu selections – handmade, in-house with fresh ingredients – and more than 50 signature cheesecakes and desserts, The Cheesecake Factory Gift Cards and Bonus Cards are the perfect gift for surprising a loved one or treating oneself.

The Cheesecake Factory will also be surprising some lucky fans on social media with gift cards and cheesecakes on Random Acts of Kindness Day, this Wednesday, February 17. Follow along to be part of the fun on Twitter and Facebook.

“We are so pleased to be able to spread some extra kindness with our guests this week through a special gift card offer and a promotion on DoorDash,” said David Overton, Founder and CEO of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. “We are honored to be able to continue our longstanding support of Feeding America and their nationwide network of food banks with our promotion through DoorDash.”

*Gift Card Offer Terms and Conditions:

For every $50.00 of Gift Cards purchased online during the Promotion Period the purchaser will receive a $10.00 Bonus Card. Definitions: “Gift Card” means a The Cheesecake Factory gift card (including either a physical gift card or an electronic gift card) purchased from shop.thecheesecakefactory.com. “Promotion Period” means from 3:01 a.m. EDT/ 12:01 a.m. PDT February 15th, 2021 through 3:00 a.m. EDT/ 12:00 a.m. PDT on February 22, 2020, or while supplies last. “Bonus Card” means an electronic With Our Compliments card. Fine Print: $50.00 Gift Card increments must be purchased in a single transaction. May not be used in conjunction with any other discount or offer. Neither The Cheesecake Factory Restaurants, Inc. nor its affiliates are responsible for any inability to purchase Gift Cards during the Promotion Period, regardless of cause, and will not provide rain checks or other 'make goods' in the event of any such inability. Bonus Cards are subject to separate terms of use***.