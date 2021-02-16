Lineage to Host Virtual OPC1 Investor & Analyst Day on February 22, 2021

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, today announced it will be hosting a virtual Investor and Analyst Day on February 22, 2021 at 1:30pm PT / 4:30pm ET to discuss the company’s OPC1 program for acute spinal cord injury. Lineage management will be joined by therapeutic area expert Edward Wirth, III, M.D., Ph.D., for an update on OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell (OPC) transplant designed to provide clinically meaningful improvements in motor recovery for individuals with acute spinal cord injuries (SCI). The OPC1 program has been partially funded by a $14.3 million grant from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) and has received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation and Orphan Drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Jason McCarthy, Ph.D., Senior Managing Director, Biotechnology, Maxim Group, LLC will moderate the event and interested parties can register for the event directly on the Solebury Trout Events Page.

Interested investors can access the live webcast on the Events and Presentations section of Lineage’s website. Additional videos are available on the Media page of the Lineage website.

“We are fortunate to have Dr. Wirth available to review the clinical data collected to date and discuss the opportunity to use oligodendrocyte progenitor cell transplants to aid recovery following a severe spinal cord injury. Dr. Wirth also will discuss our recently announced partnership with Neurgain Technologies, Inc. to evaluate an improved delivery system designed to allow for more precise administration of cells with shorter cessation of a patient’s respiration,” stated Brian Culley, CEO. “Ed has broad experience with the development of cell-based therapies for spinal cord injury and neurological disorders and notably, led the team which conducted the first human pluripotent stem cell spinal cord transplant in the United States.”

Therapeutic Expert: Edward Wirth, III, M.D., Ph.D.

Dr. Wirth currently serves as the Chief Medical Officer at Aspen Neuroscience, Inc., a company working to develop best-in-class autologous cell therapies for neurological diseases such as Parkinson disease. Dr. Wirth’s specialties include clinical trials, translational research, stem cells, cell-based therapies, magnetic resonance imaging, spinal cord injury and neurological disorders.