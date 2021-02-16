 

Secret Launches Breakthrough in Underarm Skin Health With DERMA+ Antiperspirant

Secret is introducing its first-ever clinical-level sweat and odor protection with skin conditioners and a soft-touch applicator, Secret DERMA+ Antiperspirant. Designed with female dermatologists, Secret DERMA+ Antiperspirant features skincare ingredient ProVitamin B5 and DERMA-Shield, a proprietary and innovative combination of skin conditioning ingredients. Presented in a squeezable tube similar to a skincare product, Secret DERMA+ Antiperspirant conditions to help prevent visible signs of underarm shave irritation like redness, bumps, dry skin, nicks and discoloration for visibly healthier, smoother underarms.

A Decade in the Making – Secret DERMA+ Antiperspirant Addresses Common Consumer Underarm Skin Woes of Irritation and Discoloration (Photo: Business Wire)

A formula a decade in the making, Secret DERMA+ Antiperspirant was designed in response to research that showed 40% of women experience noticeable underarm shave irritation1 . That same research demonstrated that 60% of women want skincare benefits in their antiperspirant and deodorant products2. With these women in mind, Secret ushers in the next frontier in underarm care by combining superior sweat and odor protection with skincare-inspired ingredients such as coconut oil, aloe and vitamin C.

“Visibly healthier, smoother underarm skin is at the heart of Secret DERMA+ Antiperspirant’s innovation,” said Nilima Shenai, Senior Director, Global Antiperspirants & Deodorants R&D at Procter Gamble. “In collaboration with female dermatologists, our team designed a new formula and a new application and usage experience that addresses women’s underarm skincare needs while still delivering the superior sweat and odor protection women have come to expect from Secret.”

Secret DERMA+ Antiperspirant’s innovation extends to its unique packaging as well. Its first-of-its kind squeeze tube packaging is different from the standard deodorant stick and has a rounded, soft-touch applicator designed to minimize friction points against the skin, making the application experience as smooth as the formula itself. To apply, simply give the tube a light squeeze and apply directly to your underarms.

“We talked to hundreds of women of color who also want a solution for underarm skin discoloration,” shared Dr. Maiysha Jones, Senior Scientist at Procter & Gamble. “Secret DERMA+ Antiperspirant provides clinical-level sweat and odor protection, it was designed to visibly improve skin health, and it helps promote visibly even skin tone.”

Secret DERMA+ Antiperspirant is accredited by the Skin Health Alliance, a global organization of independent dermatologists and skin scientists who have verified Secret DERMA+ Antiperspirant as safe and effective.

Now available at mass retailers nationwide for $7.99 in four variants, including: Nourishing + Coconut Oil, Even Tone + Vitamin C, Cooling + Aloe and Fragrance Free.

For more from Secret, visit Secret.com, or follow Secret on Instagram (@SecretDeodorant), Facebook (Facebook.com/Secret), Twitter (@SecretDeodorant) and YouTube (YouTube.com/SecretDeodorant).

About Secret
 Secret was the first antiperspirant brand designed specifically for women, and for the past 60 years, Secret has been on the forefront of women’s lives, leading with innovation designed to provide superior odor and wetness protection. Through the years, the brand has proudly supported women’s advancement and equality through its campaigns and communications. Its latest campaign, “All Strength, No Sweat,” is a continuation of this commitment to women, celebrating those who boldly challenge the status quo, push through barriers and stand up for what they believe in, without “sweating” the obstacles that may come their way. Secret challenges women everywhere to be all strength, no sweat.

About Procter & Gamble
 P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always, Ambi Pur, Ariel, Bounty, Charmin, Crest, Dawn, Downy, Fairy, Febreze, Gain, Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Lenor, Olay, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, SK-II, Tide, Vicks, and Whisper. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at www.pg.com/news.

