PerkinElmer to Present at Cowen Health Care Conference

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI), a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced that the Company will present at the 41st Annual Cowen Health Care Conference on Monday, March 1, 2021 from 12:20 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. ET.

Prahlad Singh, president and chief executive officer of PerkinElmer, will provide an update on the Company and its strategic priorities.