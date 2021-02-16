 

PerkinElmer to Present at Cowen Health Care Conference

16.02.2021   

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI), a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced that the Company will present at the 41st Annual Cowen Health Care Conference on Monday, March 1, 2021 from 12:20 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. ET.

Prahlad Singh, president and chief executive officer of PerkinElmer, will provide an update on the Company and its strategic priorities.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will also be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.perkinelmer.com. A replay of the presentation will be posted on the PerkinElmer website after the event and will be available for 90 days following.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc. is a global leader focused on innovating for a healthier world. The Company reported revenue of approximately $3.8 billion in 2020, has more than 14,000 employees serving customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 Index. Additional information is available through 1-877-PKI-NYSE, or at www.perkinelmer.com.



ZeitTitel
02.02.21
PerkinElmer Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2020
28.01.21
PerkinElmer Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
17
PerkinElmer "For the Better" Der Laborausstatter für Chemie- und Medizintechnik
05.01.21
9
PERKINELMER INC. SHARES DL 1