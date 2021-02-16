 

Henry Schein One Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.02.2021, 14:05  |  71   |   |   

Henry Schein One, a joint venture of Henry Schein, Inc., and Internet Brands, has announced that Mike Baird will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer, leading all aspects of Henry Schein One’s business. In his new role of CEO, Mr. Baird will lead the organization in driving growth, developing more seamlessly integrated products, and advancing digital innovations that help customers build stronger practices and deliver quality care.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210216005290/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

“Taking on this role with Henry Schein One is an exciting opportunity to collaborate with an outstanding team,” Mr. Baird said. “We have tremendous potential to develop and execute forward-thinking strategies, that help our customers connect every aspect of their dental technology, so it works as one. Together with Henry Schein, Internet Brands, and our industry partners, we’ll continue to provide innovative, integrated software and services to our customers so they can focus on delivering quality care to their patients.”

Mr. Baird joined Henry Schein One in July 2020 as Executive Advisor to the Henry Schein One board of directors, where he helped develop strategic initiatives for the Company. In his new role, Mr. Baird will work with leaders across Henry Schein One, including the Company’s software businesses in Europe and Asia-Pacific, to continue developing industry-leading practice management, dental savings plans, marketing, office information technology (IT), and patient engagement solutions.

Mr. Baird’s team will also partner closely with Henry Schein Dental, utilizing the Company’s portfolio of supplies, equipment, and practice services to provide comprehensive solutions for customers.

Prior to joining Henry Schein One, Mr. Baird held several leadership positions in health care information technology, and most recently served as President of Health Systems at American Well.

“We are thrilled to have Mike assume the role of Chief Executive Officer for Henry Schein One,” said Stanley Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Henry Schein, Inc. “His accomplishments and achievements thus far in his career are a testament to his work ethic and his ability to execute forward-thinking strategies. I look forward to continuing to work with Mike to ensure dental professionals receive the very best solutions from Henry Schein Dental and Henry Schein One.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Henry Schein One Appoints New Chief Executive Officer Henry Schein One, a joint venture of Henry Schein, Inc., and Internet Brands, has announced that Mike Baird will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer, leading all aspects of Henry Schein One’s business. In his new role of CEO, Mr. Baird will …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Belden Takes Home Emmy Award for Hybrid Electrical & Fiber Camera Cable and Connectors
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Accenture Expands Cloud First Offerings and Engineering Capabilities in the UK with Acquisition of ...
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Mercialys: 2020 Results
Accenture Acquires Edenhouse, Boosting SAP Cloud Capabilities and Leadership in the UK
Liberty Global Reports Full Year 2020 Results
Former Boeing Capital Corporation CFO to Be Appointed to DMS CFO in March
Titel
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
Henry Schein Announces Two New Directors
03.02.21
Henry Schein to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Conference Call on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 10: 00 A.M. ET
01.02.21
Henry Schein Named to Fortune ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’ List for 20th Consecutive Year
28.01.21
Henry Schein Earns Top Marks in Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
27
Henry Schein - Weltmarktführer Dentalhandel