Docebo to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Conference Call

Docebo Inc. (Nasdaq:DCBO; TSX:DCBO) ("Docebo" or the "Company"), a leading AI-Powered Learning Platform, announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. (ET). The call will be hosted by Claudio Erba, Chief Executive Officer, and Ian Kidson, Chief Financial Officer, followed by a question and answer period. Docebo will report its financial results in the morning prior to the call.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Conference Call Details: