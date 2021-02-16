Docebo to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Conference Call
Docebo Inc. (Nasdaq:DCBO; TSX:DCBO) ("Docebo" or the "Company"), a leading AI-Powered Learning Platform, announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. (ET). The call will be hosted by Claudio Erba, Chief Executive Officer, and Ian Kidson, Chief Financial Officer, followed by a question and answer period. Docebo will report its financial results in the morning prior to the call.
Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Conference Call Details:
|
Date:
|
Thursday, March 11, 2021
|
Time:
|
8:00 a.m. (ET)
|
Dial in number:
|
(416) 764-8688 or 1-888-390-0546
Italy: 800797692
UK: 08006522435
|
Live webcast:
|
Webcast will be archived for 90 days and available at http://investors.docebo.com
|
Replay:
|
(416) 764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541
Available until March 18, 2021
|
Replay passcode:
|
425413
About Docebo
Docebo is redefining the way enterprises learn by applying new technologies to the traditional corporate learning management system market. Docebo provides an easy-to-use, highly configurable learning platform with the end-to-end capabilities designed to make customers, partners, and employees love their learning experience.
