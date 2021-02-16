 

Patrick J. McHale to Retire as Graco’s President & CEO

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.02.2021, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG), a leading manufacturer of fluid handling equipment, announced today that Mark W. Sheahan has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective June 10, 2021. He succeeds Patrick J. McHale who, on Feb. 11, 2021, submitted his notice of intent to retire from the Company. Mr. McHale will step down from his CEO and board positions on June 10, 2021, but will remain employed by the Company through Sept. 15, 2021 to assist with the leadership transition. The board also appointed Mr. Sheahan a director effective June 10, 2021.

“After a thorough and thoughtful succession planning process, Mark is the clear choice to lead Graco into the future as President and CEO,” said Lee R. Mitau, Chairman of the Board. “In addition to successful corporate roles including most recently as CFO, Mark has a decade of experience leading a large and complex Graco division where he successfully developed and implemented business strategies and delivered exceptional results.”

Mr. Sheahan, 56, joined Graco in 1995. He has served as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer since 2018. From 2008 to 2018, he was Vice President and General Manager of the Applied Fluid Technologies Division. He served in various corporate roles from 1995 to 2008. Mr. Sheahan graduated from the Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota, with a Bachelor of Science in Business degree (accounting concentration). He also attended William Mitchell College of Law, from which he graduated with a juris doctorate degree.

Mr. McHale has been Graco’s President and CEO since 2007, and has worked for the Company for more than 31 years. “It’s been a great honor to spend my career at Graco. We have an outstanding team of employees, a high-performance and fact-based culture, great distributor and supplier partnerships, and a proud history of delivering high-quality and leading-technology products globally for nearly a century,” said Mr. McHale. “I am pleased to be able to pass the leadership torch to Mark, who shares my commitment to Graco’s culture, values, employees and business partners.”

Mr. Mitau thanked Mr. McHale on behalf of the board for his extraordinary leadership at the Company. “Pat’s contributions to Graco have been immense. His relentless drive for operational excellence, product innovation and superior customer service has propelled the Company to ever higher levels of performance. All Graco stakeholders are grateful for Pat’s tireless efforts, and the board wishes him well in retirement.”

ABOUT GRACO

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Patrick J. McHale to Retire as Graco’s President & CEO Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG), a leading manufacturer of fluid handling equipment, announced today that Mark W. Sheahan has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective June 10, 2021. He succeeds Patrick J. McHale who, on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Belden Takes Home Emmy Award for Hybrid Electrical & Fiber Camera Cable and Connectors
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Accenture Expands Cloud First Offerings and Engineering Capabilities in the UK with Acquisition of ...
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Mercialys: 2020 Results
Accenture Acquires Edenhouse, Boosting SAP Cloud Capabilities and Leadership in the UK
Liberty Global Reports Full Year 2020 Results
Former Boeing Capital Corporation CFO to Be Appointed to DMS CFO in March
Titel
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.02.21
Graco Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend
11.02.21
Graco Announces New Voltex Dynamic Mix Valve
04.02.21
Graco Finalizes Purchase of Land in Dayton, Minnesota
25.01.21
Graco Reports Record Quarterly Sales and Operating Earnings
21.01.21
Graco Launches Highest-Powered Electrostatic Airless Disinfectant Sprayer
18.01.21
Graco Launches Intelligent Control for Pneumatic Pumps and Agitators