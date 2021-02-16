908 Devices to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

908 Devices Inc., (Nasdaq: MASS) a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, today announced it will participate in the following virtual investor conferences.

10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat on Friday, February 26th at 12:40 p.m. Pacific Time / 3:40 p.m. Eastern Time

Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference

Fireside Chat on Wednesday, March 3rd at 10:20 a.m. Pacific Time / 1:20 p.m. Eastern Time

Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the virtual sessions on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.908devices.com.