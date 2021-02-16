908 Devices to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
908 Devices Inc., (Nasdaq: MASS) a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, today announced it will participate in the following virtual investor conferences.
- 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat on Friday, February 26th at 12:40 p.m. Pacific Time / 3:40 p.m. Eastern Time
- Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference
Fireside Chat on Wednesday, March 3rd at 10:20 a.m. Pacific Time / 1:20 p.m. Eastern Time
Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the virtual sessions on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.908devices.com.
About 908 Devices
908 Devices is democratizing laboratory mass spectrometry with its simple handheld and desktop devices, addressing critical-to-life applications. The Company’s devices are used at the point-of-need to interrogate unknown and invisible materials and provide quick, actionable answers to directly address some of the most critical problems in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma / biopharma, forensics and adjacent markets. The Company is headquartered in the heart of Boston, where it designs and manufactures innovative products that bring together the power of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation, and machine learning.
