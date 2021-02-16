 

Morgan Stanley Selects 11 Startups for 5th Cohort of Multicultural Innovation Lab Supporting Diverse Founders

Morgan Stanley today announced the fifth cohort of the Multicultural Innovation Lab, an accelerator program for technology and technology-enabled start-ups in the post‐seed to Series B funding rounds. The program, now in its fifth year and with 43 total participating companies, targets start-ups with a multicultural or woman founder, co‐founder, CTO or other C-suite member that is developing innovative solutions across sectors. Following four successful years that resulted in company acquisitions and additional funding rounds, the Lab is expanding in 2021 to support twice as many companies – up to 20 annually, split into two cohorts. Through the Lab, Morgan Stanley will make investments in these early stage high growth companies and will support each founder’s growth and development through its ecosystem of internal and external partners.

“Our survey found that during 2020, progress was made in venture capitalists’ attitudes and actions regarding the importance of investing in women and multicultural entrepreneurs, but a lot more needs to be done to close the funding gap for this group,” said Carla Harris, Vice Chairman of Morgan Stanley and Head of the Multicultural Client Strategy Group. “The goal of the Multicultural Innovation Lab is to provide diverse founders with much-needed access to investors – along with the tools, resources and connections they need to grow and thrive – in order to transform the investing landscape.”

The Lab is designed to help drive positive economic outcomes for entrepreneurs of color and women by providing content, visibility, technical support and connectivity with important stakeholders who might be essential in accelerating the growth of their businesses, as well as access to an ecosystem of best in class global partners providing a variety of resources.

“We are excited to kick off the first cohort of 2021 to support talented, diverse entrepreneurs on their journey to success,” said Alice Vilma, Managing Director and Co-Head of the Multicultural Innovation Lab. “The curated curriculum will introduce proven tactics to grow and scale each company’s business and, as with the previous cohort, will be sure to address COVID-related management and operational decisions that founders are facing during this difficult time.”

The companies participating in the program, selected out of a record of over 700 applications received, will begin the program on February 16 and will operate in a virtual environment, using online video platforms to facilitate the Lab curriculum. The entrepreneurs receive support from a dedicated Morgan Stanley team delivering tailored experiences to help each company grow. The program will run through July, culminating in the fifth Multicultural Innovation Lab Showcase and Demo Day that will present the companies to potential investors.

