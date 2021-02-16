 

Silverback Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBTX) (“Silverback”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary ImmunoTAC technology platform to develop systemically delivered, tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases, today announced that Laura Shawver, Ph.D., Silverback’s chief executive officer, will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Event: Goldman Sachs West Coast Biotech Bus Tour
     Location: Virtual
    Date: Tuesday, February 23, 2021
    Time: 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT

  • Event: SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
    Location: Virtual
    Date: Wednesday, February 24, 2021
    Time: 4:20 PM ET / 1:20 PM PT

  • Event: Cowen 41st Annual Healthcare Conference
    Location: Virtual
    Date: Wednesday, March 3, 2021
    Time: 3:20 PM ET / 12:20 PM PT

  • Event: H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference
    Location: Virtual
    Date: Tuesday, March 9, 2021
    Time: 7:00 AM ET / 4:00 AM PT

The webcast and archived replay of the SVB Leerink, Cowen, and H.C. Wainwright presentations will be available on the Silverback website, www.silverbacktx.com, for 30 days.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on leveraging its proprietary ImmunoTAC technology platform to develop systemically delivered and tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Silverback’s platform enables the strategic pairing of proprietary payloads that modulate key disease modifying pathways with monoclonal antibodies directed at specific disease sites. Initially, Silverback is creating a new class of targeted immuno-oncology agents that direct a TLR8 agonist myeloid cell activator to the tumor microenvironment in solid tumors to promote cancer cell killing. Silverback Therapeutics is located in Seattle, Washington. To learn more, visit www.silverbacktx.com.



Wertpapier


