 

Walgreens Expressions Creative Art Contest Expands to High School Students Across the Country

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.02.2021, 14:00  |  24   |   |   

More than 10 years ago Walgreens launched its first Expressions Challenge program to encourage teens to use creative arts as an outlet to manage some of life’s stressful circumstances and to guide students to make better life choices. Offered only in Chicago and St. Louis, Walgreens worked with high school districts, teachers and guidance counselors to promote the contest to students grades 9-12. This year, for the first time ever, Expressions is being offered nationally. Submissions are being accepted now through March 31, with 12 winners from three categories to be awarded $2,000 each. Winners will be selected and announced in May 2021.

Formed in 2009, the Expressions Challenge is a creative arts competition in three categories, including visual arts, video production, and spoken word. Teens are guided to use time spent working on their creations as outlets for expressing difficulties they are facing. Students' finished works often address a range of issues from bullying and self-image, to the rapid spread of HIV. Teens today still face these circumstances and more, and for many, their anxieties are compounded by the effects of COVID-19.

“Expressions was created for moments like these. Our country is dealing with the weight of a pandemic that has been so challenging that one can only imagine how young people must feel. Every year, Expressions proves to be more rewarding than the previous year, and Walgreens is pleased to extend this support to teens at a time when our nation could use more compassion and healing,” said John Standley, president, Walgreens.

This year the program includes a Specialty Award category for submissions that explore the impact of COVID-19. The lucky winner of this category will receive $1,000 for the best entry that addresses the effects of the pandemic and the importance of getting vaccinated. Coordinators for the Expressions Challenge program will interact with schools and students virtually through planned digital and social engagements.

For more information and details about how to enter the Expressions Challenge, please visit the website at www.expressionschallenge.com. The Expressions Challenge is not open to Walgreens employees or teens of Walgreens employees.

Walgreens believes in supporting and giving back to the communities it serves. In particular, the company has a longstanding commitment to programs that empower youth and help them reach their full potential. The Expressions Challenge is just one of Walgreens many impactful Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives. You can read more about Walgreens work with communities and young people on the CSR page of Walgreens Boots Alliance.

ABOUT WALGREENS EXPRESSIONS

Expressions (expressionschallenge.com) is a platform established by Walgreens to educate, empower and equip young people and their communities with insights and resources on issues impacting teens. Since 2009, Walgreens has given away over $350,000 in awards and reached more than one million students with a message of support and youth empowerment. While the students create their own unique expressions, the teachers and parents are really the backbone to this initiative. More than 500 organizations, high schools, teachers and parents have participated in the program since its inception.

ABOUT WALGREENS

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy. As America’s most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens purpose is to champion the health and wellbeing of every community in America. Operating more than 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 8 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with platforms bringing together physical and digital, supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide.



