Arconic to Host Webcast and Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 and Full Year 2020 Results

Arconic Corp. (NYSE: ARNC) (“Arconic” or “the Company”) will hold a webcast and teleconference to discuss fourth quarter 2020 and full year 2020 financial results on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue its press release announcing financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, prior to the opening of the market on February 23, 2021.

Interested parties are asked to dial-in at least 10 minutes before the call begins. Details of the webcast and teleconference follow.