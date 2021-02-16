SolarEdge e-Mobility to Supply Electrical Powertrain and Battery Solution for Fiat E-Ducato

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (“SolarEdge”) (NASDAQ: SEDG), announced today that the Company has been selected and will begin to supply full electrical powertrain units and batteries for the production of the Fiat E-Ducato light commercial vehicle.

“We are excited to be a part of this significant moment for Stellantis as they introduce an electric version of the very popular Fiat E-Ducato light commercial vehicle to the European market. In combining our full electrical powertrains with Stellantis’ expertise, we are able to offer the market a best-in-class LCV e-mobility solution that responds to the needs of commercial customers and helps meet city centers’ carbon neutral goals,” said SolarEdge Chief Executive Officer, Zivi Lando. “We are honored to have been qualified as a tier 1 supplier of Stellantis and the sole supplier of full electrical powertrain units and batteries for the first production series of these vehicles.”