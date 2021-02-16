The Parent Company Appoints Mike Batesole as Chief Financial Officer

“We are pleased to welcome Mike to the team at such a pivotal moment for The Parent Company,” said Steve Allan, The Parent Company's CEO. “Mike brings deep public company and cannabis industry experience as well as an established track record of driving profitable growth. With knowledge of both IFRS and U.S. GAAP accounting, Mike's skills will help prepare the company for the post-prohibition era for cannabis, including up-listing to a major U.S. stock exchange as soon as regulations permit.”

TPCO Holding Corp. (“ The Parent Company” ) (NEO: GRAM.U, GRAM.WT.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF; OTC PINK: GRMWF), today announced it has appointed Mike Batesole as Chief Financial Officer, effective Monday, February 15, 2021. He will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Steve Allan.

“I am thrilled to join The Parent Company. It is rare to find a company so uniquely positioned to reshape an industry, and I look forward to working with the Company’s talented leadership team to drive long term profitable growth and shareholder value,” said Batesole.

Batesole brings over 25 years of financial and operational experience to the role. He most recently served as Chief Financial Officer, CA Operations for Origin House, beginning in 2019 through the company’s acquisition by Cresco Labs in January 2020. Prior to Origin House, Batesole spent 10 years as the Chief Financial Officer at Shaklee Corporation, where he was responsible for all accounting, finance, operations and supply chain, and IT. Earlier in his career, Batesole held senior finance roles at leading technology companies including Dorado Network systems, VA Software Corporation and Bentley Systems. Batesole is an active CPA and earned a Bachelor of Science from the Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley.

Mike Batesole will succeed Brett Cummings, who will continue to advance both the combined hemp CBD businesses under a single platform and the initially funded $10 million social equity ventures program, designed to give Black and other minority entrepreneurs equal opportunity to participate in the legal cannabis industry.

Steve Allan stated, “I want to thank Brett for his continued leadership and efforts in both building Left Coast Ventures and helping accelerate our integration process. We appreciate all his hard work and look forward to continuing to work with him on the hemp CBD businesses and the social equity ventures program.”

About The Parent Company

The Parent Company (TPCO Holding Corp.) (NEO: GRAM.U, GRAM.WT.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF; OTC PINK: GRMWF) is California’s leading vertically integrated cannabis company combining best-in-class operations with leading voices in popular culture and social impact. The Parent Company brings together global icon and entrepreneur Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, entertainment powerhouse ROC NATION, California’s leading direct-to-consumer platform CALIVA, and leading cannabis and hemp manufacturer, LEFT COAST VENTURES, to form a cannabis industry leader for the post-prohibition era. Chief Visionary Officer Shawn ”JAY-Z” Carter, one of the most recognized and celebrated entrepreneurs of our time, will guide The Parent Company’s brand strategy in partnership with Roc Nation, the world’s preeminent entertainment company with a roster of culture-making artists, athletes and influencers. The brands we build together will pave a new path forward for a legacy rooted in equity, access, and justice.