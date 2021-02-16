 

The Parent Company Appoints Mike Batesole as Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.02.2021, 14:00  |  23   |   |   

TPCO Holding Corp. (“The Parent Company”) (NEO: GRAM.U, GRAM.WT.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF; OTC PINK: GRMWF), today announced it has appointed Mike Batesole as Chief Financial Officer, effective Monday, February 15, 2021. He will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Steve Allan.

“We are pleased to welcome Mike to the team at such a pivotal moment for The Parent Company,” said Steve Allan, The Parent Company's CEO. “Mike brings deep public company and cannabis industry experience as well as an established track record of driving profitable growth. With knowledge of both IFRS and U.S. GAAP accounting, Mike's skills will help prepare the company for the post-prohibition era for cannabis, including up-listing to a major U.S. stock exchange as soon as regulations permit.”

“I am thrilled to join The Parent Company. It is rare to find a company so uniquely positioned to reshape an industry, and I look forward to working with the Company’s talented leadership team to drive long term profitable growth and shareholder value,” said Batesole.

Batesole brings over 25 years of financial and operational experience to the role. He most recently served as Chief Financial Officer, CA Operations for Origin House, beginning in 2019 through the company’s acquisition by Cresco Labs in January 2020. Prior to Origin House, Batesole spent 10 years as the Chief Financial Officer at Shaklee Corporation, where he was responsible for all accounting, finance, operations and supply chain, and IT. Earlier in his career, Batesole held senior finance roles at leading technology companies including Dorado Network systems, VA Software Corporation and Bentley Systems. Batesole is an active CPA and earned a Bachelor of Science from the Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley.

Mike Batesole will succeed Brett Cummings, who will continue to advance both the combined hemp CBD businesses under a single platform and the initially funded $10 million social equity ventures program, designed to give Black and other minority entrepreneurs equal opportunity to participate in the legal cannabis industry.

Steve Allan stated, “I want to thank Brett for his continued leadership and efforts in both building Left Coast Ventures and helping accelerate our integration process. We appreciate all his hard work and look forward to continuing to work with him on the hemp CBD businesses and the social equity ventures program.”

About The Parent Company

The Parent Company (TPCO Holding Corp.) (NEO: GRAM.U, GRAM.WT.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF; OTC PINK: GRMWF) is California’s leading vertically integrated cannabis company combining best-in-class operations with leading voices in popular culture and social impact. The Parent Company brings together global icon and entrepreneur Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, entertainment powerhouse ROC NATION, California’s leading direct-to-consumer platform CALIVA, and leading cannabis and hemp manufacturer, LEFT COAST VENTURES, to form a cannabis industry leader for the post-prohibition era. Chief Visionary Officer Shawn ”JAY-Z” Carter, one of the most recognized and celebrated entrepreneurs of our time, will guide The Parent Company’s brand strategy in partnership with Roc Nation, the world’s preeminent entertainment company with a roster of culture-making artists, athletes and influencers. The brands we build together will pave a new path forward for a legacy rooted in equity, access, and justice.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Parent Company Appoints Mike Batesole as Chief Financial Officer TPCO Holding Corp. (“The Parent Company”) (NEO: GRAM.U, GRAM.WT.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF; OTC PINK: GRMWF), today announced it has appointed Mike Batesole as Chief Financial Officer, effective Monday, February 15, 2021. He will report directly to Chief …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Belden Takes Home Emmy Award for Hybrid Electrical & Fiber Camera Cable and Connectors
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Accenture Expands Cloud First Offerings and Engineering Capabilities in the UK with Acquisition of ...
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Mercialys: 2020 Results
Accenture Acquires Edenhouse, Boosting SAP Cloud Capabilities and Leadership in the UK
Liberty Global Reports Full Year 2020 Results
Former Boeing Capital Corporation CFO to Be Appointed to DMS CFO in March
Titel
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
The Parent Company Announces Warrant Ticker Change to “GRMWF” on the OTC Markets