Arch Insurance Backs Coalition with Long-Term Capacity across Cyber Insurance Programs

“Arch is committed to leveraging advanced analytics to change the way we understand risk and protect businesses. We’re excited to work with Coalition, which is using its data-driven approach to insure cyber risk,” said Jay Rajendra, Arch’s Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer. “Their analytics-based approach and superior in-house cyber security services are compelling reasons for us to support their ongoing mission to solve cyber risk. Our partnership with Coalition is an excellent complement to Arch’s existing cyber insurance product offerings.”

Arch Insurance North America, part of Arch Capital Group Ltd., and Coalition, the leading provider of cyber insurance and security, today announced a multi-year partnership that provides Coalition with long-term capacity for its U.S. and Canada Cyber and Technology Errors & Omissions insurance programs on Arch Insurance North America's A.M. Best A+ rated carriers.

The partnership with Arch will support Coalition’s rapid growth. Over the past year, Coalition has grown to over $150 million of run-rate gross written premium (GWP) and serves more than 41,000 organizations. Coalition has experienced consistently profitable growth as a result of its unique approach to underwriting, continuous monitoring of insureds’ risks and efficient claims management through its in-house incident response team.

“Our partnership with Arch reinforces our commitment to providing businesses with the most comprehensive insurance available, now backed by the financial strength of multiple A.M. Best A+ rated insurers,” said Joshua Motta, co-founder and CEO of Coalition. “Equally important, we are pleased to welcome a partner that shares our desire to use data and technology to better protect businesses. We look forward to collaborating with Arch to develop new and advanced predictive analytics capabilities that improve our products and that better address the greatest risks companies face today.”

