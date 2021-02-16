Expedia Group, Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offer For Up To $950,000,000 In Aggregate Purchase Price Of Its Outstanding 6.250% Senior Notes Due 2025

Expedia Group, Inc. (“Expedia Group” or the “Company”) today announced the commencement of a cash tender offer (the “Offer”) for an aggregate purchase price of up to $950,000,000 (as it may be increased by the Company, the “Maximum Amount”) of its 6.250% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”) at the purchase price indicated below. Holders whose Notes are purchased pursuant to the Offer will be paid accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes from, and including, the most recent interest payment date for such series of Notes prior to the applicable settlement date to, but not including, the applicable settlement date (“Accrued Interest”).

Dollars per $1,000 Principal

Amount of Notes(1)

Title of

Security CUSIP/ISIN Aggregate

Principal

Amount

Outstanding Aggregate

Maximum

Purchase Price

(Maximum Amount) (1) Tender Offer

Consideration Early

Participation

Amount Total

Consideration(2)

6.250%

Senior

Notes due

2025 CUSIP: 30212PAS4 (144A)

ISIN: US30212PAS48 (144A)

CUSIP: U3010DAH3 (Reg S)

ISIN: USU3010DAH36 (Reg S) $2,000,000,000 $950,000,000 $1,132.50 $50 $1,182.50

(1) Excludes Accrued Interest. Holders whose Notes are accepted will also receive Accrued Interest on such Notes.

(2) The Total Consideration payable for the Notes includes the Early Participation Amount and will be a price per $1,000 principal amount of the Notes validly tendered in the Offer at or prior to the Early Participation Date for the Offer and accepted for purchase by us.