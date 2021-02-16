 

Expedia Group, Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offer For Up To $950,000,000 In Aggregate Purchase Price Of Its Outstanding 6.250% Senior Notes Due 2025

Expedia Group, Inc. (“Expedia Group” or the “Company”) today announced the commencement of a cash tender offer (the “Offer”) for an aggregate purchase price of up to $950,000,000 (as it may be increased by the Company, the “Maximum Amount”) of its 6.250% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”) at the purchase price indicated below. Holders whose Notes are purchased pursuant to the Offer will be paid accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes from, and including, the most recent interest payment date for such series of Notes prior to the applicable settlement date to, but not including, the applicable settlement date (“Accrued Interest”).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dollars per $1,000 Principal
Amount of Notes(1)

Title of
Security

 

CUSIP/ISIN

 

Aggregate
Principal
Amount
Outstanding

 

Aggregate
Maximum
Purchase Price
(Maximum Amount) (1)

 

Tender Offer
Consideration

 

Early
Participation
Amount

 

Total
Consideration(2)

6.250%
Senior
Notes due
2025

 

CUSIP: 30212PAS4 (144A)
ISIN: US30212PAS48 (144A)
CUSIP: U3010DAH3 (Reg S)
ISIN: USU3010DAH36 (Reg S)

 

 

$2,000,000,000

 

$950,000,000

 

$1,132.50

 

$50

 

$1,182.50

(1) Excludes Accrued Interest. Holders whose Notes are accepted will also receive Accrued Interest on such Notes.

(2) The Total Consideration payable for the Notes includes the Early Participation Amount and will be a price per $1,000 principal amount of the Notes validly tendered in the Offer at or prior to the Early Participation Date for the Offer and accepted for purchase by us.

Wertpapier


