 

Expedia Group, Inc. Announces Proposed Concurrent Private Offerings of Senior Notes and Convertible Senior Notes and Issuance of Notice of Redemption

Expedia Group, Inc. (“Expedia Group” or the “Company”) today announced that it is commencing a private offering (the “Senior Notes Offering”) of senior unsecured notes (the “Senior Notes”), subject to market and other conditions. In addition, the Company is commencing a private offering (the “Convertible Notes Offering”) of $825,000,000 aggregate principal amount of convertible unsecured senior notes (the “Convertible Notes”), subject to market and other conditions, and intends to grant to initial purchasers of the Convertible Notes an option to purchase up to an additional $100,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the Convertible Notes in the Convertible Notes Offering.

Expedia Group currently expects to use the net proceeds of the Convertible Notes Offering and the Senior Notes Offering, in each case, if consummated, to (1) if certain conditions are satisfied, finance the Redemption (as defined below) of all of its issued and outstanding 7.000% Senior Notes due 2025, (2) if certain conditions are satisfied, finance a tender offer for a portion of its issued and outstanding 6.250% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Tender Offer”), and (3) pay fees and expenses related to the foregoing, with any remaining net proceeds to be used to repay, prepay, redeem or repurchase the Company’s indebtedness.

Certain subsidiaries of Expedia Group will guarantee Expedia Group’s obligations under the Convertible Notes and the Senior Notes, including the payment of principal of, and interest on, the Convertible Notes and the Senior Notes, and any payments due upon conversion of the Convertible Notes.

Holders of the Convertible Notes will have the right to convert their Convertible Notes in certain circumstances and during specified periods. Expedia Group may settle conversions by paying or delivering, as applicable, cash, shares of Expedia Group’s common stock or a combination of cash and shares of Expedia Group’s common stock, at Expedia Group’s election. In addition, Expedia Group may redeem the Convertible Notes in certain circumstances and during specified periods.

The interest rate, initial conversion rate and other terms of the Convertible Notes, and the interest rate and other terms of the Senior Notes, will be determined at the pricing of the Convertible Notes Offering and the Senior Notes Offering, as applicable.

There can be no assurance that the issuance and sale of the Senior Notes or of the Convertible Notes will be consummated. The Senior Notes will be offered and sold only to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A and outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S, in each case under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and the Convertible Notes will be offered and sold only to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act. The Senior Notes and the Convertible Notes have not been, and the Convertible Notes and the common stock, if any, issuable upon conversion of the Convertible Notes will not be, registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws.

