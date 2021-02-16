Pineapple, Inc. Files 2019 Comprehensive Annual Report

Commenting on the filing, Pineapple, Inc. Chairman Matthew Feinstein said, “filing this annual report with audited financial statements allows the Company to advance significantly in its efforts to propel Pineapple, Inc. to an elevated tier such as the OTCQB. A higher trading tier will provide our shareholders with increased transparency, reporting, and in turn, we should achieve our goals of more awareness for Pineapple, Inc. We are finally nearing the finish line to the next level.”

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PINEAPPLE, INC. (OTC Grey: PNPL) (the “Company” or “Pineapple”) is a publicly traded company in the legal cannabis industry with a portfolio of assets spanning operational management, technology, IP licensing, cannabis property rentals, and equity ownership in cannabis retail and production facilities. The Company today announced it has filed its comprehensive annual report for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019, inclusive of quarterly results for the periods ending March 31, June 30, and September 30, 2019, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Company’s 2019 Annual Report can be found at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1654672/000149315221003729/for ... .

CEO Shawn Credle further added, "I am overjoyed that we are nearing the end of over two years worth of hard work to rehab our stock and organization overall. The tireless passion driven work ethic my team here at Pineapple put forth to ensure that we kept our promise to our shareholders is immeasurable. It speaks directly to part of our mission statement "...with sustainability at our core, we’ll continue to grow our organization with the same integrity and transparency that we use to cultivate our products." I'm so proud of how far we've come and excited for how far we will go. Let's go Pineapple!" The Company also announced that it has engaged with a market maker to file a Form 15c-2ll with FINRA in order to up-list to an elevated trading tier.

About Pineapple, Inc.

Pineapple, Inc. (the “Company” or “Pineapple”) is based in Los Angeles, California. Through our operating subsidiary Pineapple Express Consulting, Inc., as well as our 45% owned portfolio asset, Pineapple Ventures, Inc. (“PVI”), the Company runs a cannabis delivery service, Pineapple Express, via PineappleExpress.com as well as hemp CBD e-commerce company, Pineapple Wellness, via PineappleWellness.com. PVI also provides capital to its canna-business clientele, lease real properties to those canna-businesses, take equity positions and manage those operations, and provide consulting and technology to develop, enhance, or expand existing and newly formed infrastructures. Pineapple is built to become the leading portfolio management company in the U.S. cannabis sector. The Company’s executive team blends enterprise-level corporate expertise with a combined three decades of experience operating in the tightly-regulated cannabis industry. Pineapple’s strategic asset integration has provided it with the infrastructure to support its subsidiaries with cost-effective access to all segments of the vertical: from cultivation and processing, to distribution, retail and delivery. With its headquarters in Los Angeles, California Pineapple’s portfolio company, PVI, is rapidly increasing its footprint throughout the state and looking to scale into underdeveloped markets.