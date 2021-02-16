FedNat Sets Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call for March 3, 2021

SUNRISE, Fla., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FedNat Holding Company (Nasdaq: FNHC), a regional insurance holding company, will announce its fourth quarter 2020 financial results after 4:00 PM (ET) on Tuesday. March 2, 2021. The investor conference call will be held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 9:00 AM (ET).



A live webcast of the call will be available in the investor relations section of the FedNat website, or by following this link. Listeners interested in participating in the Q&A session can access the conference call by dialing toll free 1-877-303-6913 and using passcode 5264749. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the live webcast is completed and may be accessed via the Company’s website.