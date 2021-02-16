Melco honored 97 Stars by 2021 Forbes Travel Guide – leading among Macau & Asia’s integrated resort operators

MACAU, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment has been honored by 2021 Forbes Travel Guide (FTG) with a collective total of 97 Stars, including 17 Five-Star awards, leading among Macau & Asia’s integrated resort operators. The Company’s entire integrated resort portfolio, including City of Dreams, Studio City, Altira Macau and City of Dreams Manila have received the top tier recognition. The esteemed achievement highlights Melco’s dedication to exceptional hospitality across FTG’s three categories; Hotels, Restaurants and Spas.

Notably, Altira Macau celebrates its 12th consecutive year as FTG Five-Star award recipient across both Hotel and Spa categories.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Melco, said, “As one of the world’s most prestigious and renowned travel standards, we are honored that our entire portfolio of integrated resorts is once again recognized by Forbes Travel Guide. This is a further testament to Melco’s commitment to excellence and the Company’s contribution in pushing boundaries to provide the most memorable and exciting experiences for our guests. We thank our team for their dedication – and for helping establish Melco as a leading integrated resort operator.”

Melco properties and facilities awarded 2021 Forbes Travel Guide distinctions are as follows:

Melco 2021 Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Ratings: Hotels Restaurants Spas Morpheus, City of Dreams Macau Alain Ducasse at Morpheus, Morpheus, City of Dreams Macau Morpheus Spa, City of Dreams Macau Nüwa, City of Dreams Macau Yí, Morpheus, City of Dreams Macau Nüwa Spa, City of Dreams Macau Star Tower, Studio City Jade Dragon, Nüwa, City of Dreams Macau Zensa Spa, Studio City Altira Macau Pearl Dragon, Studio City Altira Spa, Altira Macau Nüwa, City of Dreams Manila Tenmasa, Altira Macau Nüwa Spa, City of Dreams Manila Ying, Altira Macau Aurora, Altira Macau

In December 2020, Melco properties including Morpheus at City of Dreams, Star Tower at Studio City, Altira Macau and Nüwa at City of Dreams Manila became among the first hotels and resorts in the world to achieve the Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED with Forbes Travel Guide certification, a comprehensive facility verification based on a property’s compliance with expert-validated best practices to minimize the risk and impact of COVID-19 and potential future public health events.