 

International Journal of Energy Management Publishes Dramatic GHG and Energy Reduction Results From SHARC Energy’s PIRANHA System

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 14:00  |  51   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Journal of Energy Management, an official publication of the Association of Energy Engineers (“AEE”), has published the results of SHARC International Systems Inc. (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB: INTWF) (“SHARC Energy” or the “Company”) recent success in dramatically eliminating GHG emissions by capturing the energy from wastewater that buildings normally flush down the drain and waste.

The journal, read by leaders globally in energy management, highlights the Incubatenergy Labs Challenge Demo results of a PIRANHA HC wastewater heat recovery system that was placed in a 60-unit residential building in 2020 in North Vancouver, Canada. The Electrical Power Research Institute (“EPRI”), Ameren Corporation, ConEdison, Tennessee Valley Authority and Southern California Edison collaborated with SHARC Energy on the project and independently assessed the findings and key results.

“There was almost 100% reduction in GHG emissions,” the journal-published article concludes. “The PIRANHA system enabled 60% savings in energy cost compared to the gas boiler…”

The conclusion: “The study results suggest that PIRANHA T10 HC should be part of future integrated strategic plans to reduce carbon emissions in all cities.”

The paper also states that PIRANHA easily met — and surpassed — the building’s hot-water and cooling demands while saving approximately $10,000 CDN in natural gas costs: “The system ran from 10 to 14 hours every day and could produce 100% of the hot water demanded by the building.”

Lynn Mueller, SHARC Energy’s CEO, and one of the paper’s authors, said the opportunity for a global network of energy engineers to read and assess the GHG and energy reductions from SHARC Energy’s unique wastewater energy technology represents a major achievement.

“We reduced GHG emissions in this one building by almost 100 per cent, and saved energy costs just by tapping into the wastewater we normally send down the drain,” said Mueller. “Our technology shows similar results in other buildings and district energy systems.”

He added: “Wastewater is a forgotten resource we have been wasting for too long. Publication of this paper proves without doubt that SHARC Energy has an affordable and practical system that can easily capture wastewater thermal energy — and help us combat climate change by reducing the use of fossil fuels for heating and cooling in buildings.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

International Journal of Energy Management Publishes Dramatic GHG and Energy Reduction Results From SHARC Energy’s PIRANHA System VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The International Journal of Energy Management, an official publication of the Association of Energy Engineers (“AEE”), has published the results of SHARC International Systems Inc. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
ReWalk Robotics to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021
Cytovia Therapeutics and Cellectis Partner to Develop TALEN Gene-Edited iPSC-Derived Natural ...
ATARI: Results of the Ordinary & Extroardinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held on February 15, 2021 ...
Atari: Results of the first half of 2020-2021
Nano Dimension Prices $500 Million Registered Direct Offering
Novavax Announces Expanded Collaboration and License Agreement with SK Bioscience for 40 Million ...
Santhera gibt Unternehmens-Update und Antrag zur Stärkung der Kapitalstruktur bekannt
Verizon enters into agreement to acquire autonomous mobile robot software company, incubed IT
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
SHARC Energy Showcases Wastewater Heat Recovery Retrofit to a Leading West Coast Laundry Service
26.01.21
SHARC Energy Closes 15% Greenshoe
19.01.21
Sharc Energy Reaches Landmark Deal to Power North America’s Largest District Energy Wastewater Recovery System

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
1.013
International Wastewater Systems: Riesenmarkt oder Flop?