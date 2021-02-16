International Journal of Energy Management Publishes Dramatic GHG and Energy Reduction Results From SHARC Energy’s PIRANHA System

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Journal of Energy Management, an official publication of the Association of Energy Engineers (“AEE”), has published the results of SHARC International Systems Inc. (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB: INTWF) (“SHARC Energy” or the “Company”) recent success in dramatically eliminating GHG emissions by capturing the energy from wastewater that buildings normally flush down the drain and waste.



The journal, read by leaders globally in energy management, highlights the Incubatenergy Labs Challenge Demo results of a PIRANHA HC wastewater heat recovery system that was placed in a 60-unit residential building in 2020 in North Vancouver, Canada. The Electrical Power Research Institute (“EPRI”), Ameren Corporation, ConEdison, Tennessee Valley Authority and Southern California Edison collaborated with SHARC Energy on the project and independently assessed the findings and key results.

“There was almost 100% reduction in GHG emissions,” the journal-published article concludes. “The PIRANHA system enabled 60% savings in energy cost compared to the gas boiler…”

The conclusion: “The study results suggest that PIRANHA T10 HC should be part of future integrated strategic plans to reduce carbon emissions in all cities.”

The paper also states that PIRANHA easily met — and surpassed — the building’s hot-water and cooling demands while saving approximately $10,000 CDN in natural gas costs: “The system ran from 10 to 14 hours every day and could produce 100% of the hot water demanded by the building.”

Lynn Mueller, SHARC Energy’s CEO, and one of the paper’s authors, said the opportunity for a global network of energy engineers to read and assess the GHG and energy reductions from SHARC Energy’s unique wastewater energy technology represents a major achievement.

“We reduced GHG emissions in this one building by almost 100 per cent, and saved energy costs just by tapping into the wastewater we normally send down the drain,” said Mueller. “Our technology shows similar results in other buildings and district energy systems.”

He added: “Wastewater is a forgotten resource we have been wasting for too long. Publication of this paper proves without doubt that SHARC Energy has an affordable and practical system that can easily capture wastewater thermal energy — and help us combat climate change by reducing the use of fossil fuels for heating and cooling in buildings.”