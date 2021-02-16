 

High Wire Networks Wins $2.8M Contract for Global Online Retailer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

High Wire to Deliver Power and Fire Alarm Infrastructure for New 150,000-Square-Foot Distribution Center with Robotic Technology in Chicago

BOCA RATON, Fla., and BATAVIA, Ill, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "Spectrum") (OTCQB: SGSI), announced today that High Wire Networks Inc. (“High Wire”) has been awarded a $2.8 million electrical contract for a new 150,000-square-foot distribution center in Winfield, Ill., 30 miles west of Chicago.

The large-scale project includes installation of new 2,500 amps electrical service and infrastructure to power multiple robotic charging stations and a large conveyance system at the customer site. The team also will deliver electrical services for LED lighting and lighting controls, and a generator for life safety systems and network backup power source.

In addition, High Wire will provide design and build services for the facility’s fire alarm system.

“We are excited for the opportunity to be part of powering a next-generation distribution facility with 24/7 robotic technology,” said High Wire CEO Mark Porter. “This is another big win, proving that general contractors and property owners trust our electrical and technology teams to provide the resources, expertise and management to successfully carry out critical infrastructure projects

As previously announced, High Wire has agreed to go public through a merger with Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. (OTCQB:SGSI).  The closing of the merger is subject to certain closing conditions that are expected to be resolved within the next few weeks.

About Spectrum Global Solutions
 Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. operates through its subsidiaries ADEX Corp., Tropical Communications Inc. and AW Solutions Puerto Rico LLC. The Company is a leading provider of telecommunications engineering and infrastructure services across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and Caribbean. For more information about the Company and its technologies visit the Company’s public filings at www.SEC.gov or the Company’s website at https://SpectrumGlobalSolutions.com/\

About High Wire Networks
For 20 years, High Wire Networks has been a trusted partner to VARs, MSPs, distributors, integrators, manufacturers, and telecom providers by enabling them to minimize overhead while extending delivery capabilities around the world. Our flexible workforce delivers vendor-agnostic technical field, professional and security services in more than 180 countries. Our services include design, installation, configuration, and support for unified communications, wired and wireless networks, cabling and infrastructure, and electrical systems. Our Overwatch Managed Security Platform-as-a-Service enables our partners to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity that’s easy to sell and easy to buy for an affordable subscription. We also offer a variety of on-demand, rapid-response solutions with service levels ranging from two hours to the next business day for onsite break-fix and remote technical support. With High Wire Networks, partners Get Work Done. Learn more at http://www.highwirenetworks.com

