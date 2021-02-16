Selecta Biosciences to Present at the SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB), a biotechnology company leveraging its clinically validated ImmTOR platform to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses, today announced that Selecta’s Chief Executive Officer, Carsten Brunn, Ph.D., will provide a corporate update and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference taking place February 24 – 26, 2021.



The presentation on Friday, February 26 at 10 a.m. ET will be available through the SVB Leerink Conference portal and an archived webcast will also be accessible in the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.selectabio.com.