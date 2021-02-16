 

Asia Broadband Gold-Backed Cryptocurrency Token Development Nears Completion

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB) is pleased to announce that cryptocurrency wallet and token developer Core State Holdings, Corp. (CSHC) has completed the AABBGoldToken.com website for the Company. The token website will be the go-to knowledge base for all information concerning the soon-to-be launched AABB Wallet and AABB Gold token (AABBG). CSHC has confirmed that the iOS and Android AABB Wallet applications are in the final stages of testing, with an API currently being implemented allowing for users to see the real-time exchange rate of gold; which will be tied to the price of the AABB Gold token set at one-tenth of a gram or approximately $5.80 USD.

Additionally, CSHC has completed development of the algorithm and mechanism for the exchange of the AABB Gold token for other major cryptocurrencies. CSHC will commence the creation of the cryptocurrency exchange shortly after the exchange rate API has been implemented. This cryptocurrency exchange will allow users to quickly exchange their AABB Gold tokens for cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. In the future, CSHC plans to implement a crypto-to-FIAT exchange; allowing for users to exchange the cryptocurrencies for FIAT currencies such as USD, EUR or CAD.

The Company is now is in the final stages of collaboration with CSHC to complete a marketing strategy and campaign surrounding the AABB Gold token, AABB Wallet and expansion of the corporate brand. The marketing efforts are aimed to expand brand exposure and reputation, increase the use of the AABB Gold token and the AABB Wallet, and amplify general public and investment community awareness of the Company. To date, the Company has been very encouraged by the robust interest in the AABBG token from the general public and AABB community.

AABB’s primary goal for the token is to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is secured and trusted with gold backing, by expanding circulation targeting large population and high growth markets globally including India and China. The economic fundamentals of India’s high demand and interest in physical gold and China’s expanding use of its national digital currency and digital wallets could naturally lend themselves to the future use of the AABB Gold token. Strategically positioned as a revenue diversification and awareness project, the AABB Gold token will create liquidity and monetize physical gold holdings and future gold production.  

The Company expects to go live with the launch of its AABB Gold (AABBG) token next week.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Mexico to client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of AABB that differentiates the Company and creates distinctive value for shareholders. AABB also is releasing a freshly minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency and expects to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is secured and trusted with gold backing, an outstanding quality relative to other cryptocurrencies. Visit www.AsiaBroadbandInc.com for more info.

Investor Relations & Financial Media
Integrity Media Inc.
team@integritymedia.com
Toll Free: (888) 216-3595
www.IntegrityMedia.com

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.’s (the “Company”) expected current beliefs about the Company’s business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Asia Broadband Gold-Backed Cryptocurrency Token Development Nears Completion LAS VEGAS, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB) is pleased to announce that cryptocurrency wallet and token developer Core State Holdings, Corp. (CSHC) has completed the AABBGoldToken.com website for the Company. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
ReWalk Robotics to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021
Cytovia Therapeutics and Cellectis Partner to Develop TALEN Gene-Edited iPSC-Derived Natural ...
ATARI: Results of the Ordinary & Extroardinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held on February 15, 2021 ...
Atari: Results of the first half of 2020-2021
Nano Dimension Prices $500 Million Registered Direct Offering
Novavax Announces Expanded Collaboration and License Agreement with SK Bioscience for 40 Million ...
Santhera gibt Unternehmens-Update und Antrag zur Stärkung der Kapitalstruktur bekannt
Verizon enters into agreement to acquire autonomous mobile robot software company, incubed IT
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
Asia Broadband Updates Gold-Backed Cryptocurrency Token Development Status
04.02.21
Asia Broadband Updates Auditor Status For Uplist Qualification
02.02.21
Asia Broadband Retains Integrity Media for Investor Relations and Corporate Communication
28.01.21
AABB - Asia Metals Achieves $16 Million Annual Gross Profit and Validates Mining Operations Success
26.01.21
AABB - Asia Metals Designates $10 Million To Initial Development Program For Colima, Mexico Gold Property And Facilities
20.01.21
AABB - Asia Metals Responds To Shareholder Proposal