Asia Broadband Gold-Backed Cryptocurrency Token Development Nears Completion

Additionally, CSHC has completed development of the algorithm and mechanism for the exchange of the AABB Gold token for other major cryptocurrencies. CSHC will commence the creation of the cryptocurrency exchange shortly after the exchange rate API has been implemented. This cryptocurrency exchange will allow users to quickly exchange their AABB Gold tokens for cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. In the future, CSHC plans to implement a crypto-to-FIAT exchange; allowing for users to exchange the cryptocurrencies for FIAT currencies such as USD, EUR or CAD.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB) is pleased to announce that cryptocurrency wallet and token developer Core State Holdings, Corp. (CSHC) has completed the AABBGoldToken.com website for the Company. The token website will be the go-to knowledge base for all information concerning the soon-to-be launched AABB Wallet and AABB Gold token (AABBG). CSHC has confirmed that the iOS and Android AABB Wallet applications are in the final stages of testing, with an API currently being implemented allowing for users to see the real-time exchange rate of gold; which will be tied to the price of the AABB Gold token set at one-tenth of a gram or approximately $5.80 USD.

The Company is now is in the final stages of collaboration with CSHC to complete a marketing strategy and campaign surrounding the AABB Gold token, AABB Wallet and expansion of the corporate brand. The marketing efforts are aimed to expand brand exposure and reputation, increase the use of the AABB Gold token and the AABB Wallet, and amplify general public and investment community awareness of the Company. To date, the Company has been very encouraged by the robust interest in the AABBG token from the general public and AABB community.

AABB’s primary goal for the token is to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is secured and trusted with gold backing, by expanding circulation targeting large population and high growth markets globally including India and China. The economic fundamentals of India’s high demand and interest in physical gold and China’s expanding use of its national digital currency and digital wallets could naturally lend themselves to the future use of the AABB Gold token. Strategically positioned as a revenue diversification and awareness project, the AABB Gold token will create liquidity and monetize physical gold holdings and future gold production.

The Company expects to go live with the launch of its AABB Gold (AABBG) token next week.



About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Mexico to client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of AABB that differentiates the Company and creates distinctive value for shareholders. AABB also is releasing a freshly minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency and expects to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is secured and trusted with gold backing, an outstanding quality relative to other cryptocurrencies. Visit www.AsiaBroadbandInc.com for more info.

