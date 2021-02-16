PeerLogix 'OTT Moneyball' Approach to Streaming Content Acquisition Featured in Industry Report

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – PeerLogix, Inc. (OTCQB: LOGX) the recognized leader in the global OTT data-as-a-service space, is proud to announce that its unique approach to streaming content acquisition, has been featured in a deep-dive industry report by TV[R]EV entitled Playing OTT Moneyball: A Data-Driven Content Acquisition Strategy for Streaming Platforms.

The TV[R]EV report compares PeerLogix’s process of defining unique correlative streaming viewership metrics to identify ‘hidden gem’ movie and TV titles that will cost efficiently drive platform subscriptions and retention, to the approach engaged by Oakland A’s manager, Billy Bean, in identifying ‘under the radar’ baseball players that would efficiently contribute to team wins for the team in the early 2000s. Bean’s development of brand-new metrics by which players should be judged, that focused on value to the team rather than individual performance, came to be known as ‘Moneyball’ and inspired both the book and movie of that name.

The report quotes PeerLogix Founder and CEO, William Gorfein, explaining the realization that pushed the company to add helping streaming platforms improve their content acquisition strategies to its previous productizations of digital advertising audience building and offering hedge funds insights into the streaming space, is quoted as saying, “Too often, platforms were looking at TV shows, for example, based solely on how high their ratings had been when they first aired on TV or how they performed in syndication. That led to everyone bidding for the same shows since everyone was looking at the same metrics. Our hunch was that there were many movies and series out there that could do a better job of creating the results the platforms wanted—obtaining and retaining subscribers—for a lot less money.”

While Gorfein explains that there are no limitations on how the company can construct correlations and define new metrics by which movies and shows can be analyzed in the content acquisition process, here are a few examples of ‘the new metrics’ they can help platforms study, as mentioned in the TV[R]EV report:

Niche Attractors are titles that outperform within a specific genre’s audience when compared to their performance across the general population of titles.

Churn Reducers are titles (usually series) with the highest ratios of “rewatches” from the same household over time, indicating frequent consumption of episodes.