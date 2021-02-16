Avricore Health Partners With Avrok Laboratories to Offer Real-Time COVID-19 Screening for Travellers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avricore Health Inc. (TSXV: AVCR, OTC: AVCRF) (“Avricore Health” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has signed a Letter of Intent with Avrok Laboratories (Avrok), a CLIA certified laboratory in California, to offer COVID-19 screening to travellers in Canada, USA, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

Utilizing HealthTab and rapid-antigen tests at resort locations to screen for the virus prior to return, with validation from Avrok Laboratories, US travellers can return home with peace of mind.

This agreement was born out of the significant interest communicated by consumers, the travel industry, airlines and governments for a reliable, secure and accurate program to test travellers in order to resume international travel and the economies that rely on it.

In order to meet this need, Avricore and Avrok (the Parties) have organized a service offering which will deliver rapid antigen tests at prospective destination resorts under the oversight of Avrok Laboratories. Results are then securely reported directly via HealthTab.

The rapid tests used meet the current criteria for return travel to the US from Mexico and the Caribbean. Travellers, and their hosts, can smoothly integrate testing into the travel experience, with seamless data integration amongst the destination resorts, airlines and even government agencies. The tests offered will be broadened in selected markets to meet local and international requirements.

The LOI provides for a revenue share on potential contracts secured with resorts, airlines and other entities engaged in travel testing.

“HealthTab is getting a great deal of interest from the travel and airline industry who need fast secure communication of test results,” said Hector Bremner, CEO of Avricore Health. “We want to help get the world moving again, and we know HealthTab is the best platform for this. An agreement with Avrok Laboratories means we now have a strong partner validating test results being reported through us and we can now offer the type of service resorts and airlines are asking for.”

Avrok Laboratories offers testing services including Molecular PCR, and Next Gen Sequencing (NGS).

“With NGS we can both detect the presence of the COVID-19 virus and subsequently sequence it to find new variants,” said Paul Scott, CEO of Avrok Laboratories. “This means if someone tests positive, we can not only validate whether they have the virus, but we can support the mapping of variants and help predict the movement and changes of the virus.”