B2Digital Expands One More Gym Brand to Four Locations with Acquisition of Alabama Fitness Facility

The location is set to become the fourth One More Gym location owned and operated by B2Digital as a health club, fitness facility, and Official B2 Training Facility linked to the Company’s B2 Fighting Series and B2 Grappling Series combat sports brands. The Company will add Jiu-Jitsu, Boxing, and MMA instruction areas to the new location to integrate the facility into its B2 Training Facilities Network.

Tampa, FL, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company” or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is pleased to announce the closing of the Company’s asset purchase agreement (the “Agreement”) to acquire all of the assets of Hillcrest Fitness, a fitness facility located in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The Company’s model is to cultivate and tap the strong synergy between its B2 Fighting Series, B2 Grappling Series, and One More Gym brands, creating an ecosystem for fighter development, as well as an avenue of high-impact marketing targeted toward both aspiring fighters and MMA fans.

“This is a perfect location for expanding our One More Gym brand because we already have had and will continue to have B2 Fighting Series Fights in the area and our brand is already very well established in this region, which should immediately drive business to our new fitness facility and MMA training center,” commented Greg P. Bell, Chairman & CEO of B2Digital. “We continue to project 1-2 gym acquisitions per quarter, which will drive a significant aspect of our long-term topline performance assumptions. As the B2 Fighting Series brand continues to gain traction as an up-and-coming brand name in the MMA space, our One More Gym business will benefit from its unique association with the B2 Training Facilities Network.”

About B2Digital Inc.

With extensive background in entertainment, television, video, and technology, B2Digital (OTC: BTDG) is now forging ahead and becoming a full-service live event sports company. Capitalizing on the combination of B2Digital CEO Greg P. Bell’s expertise and involvement with more than 40,000 live events over his career for major sports leagues and entertainment venues, B2Digital is in the process of developing and acquiring MMA and sports-related companies to build an integrated Premier Development League, Expand the B2 Official Training Facility Program Network and Continue the growth of the B2 Social Media Network for the multibillion-dollar mixed martial arts (“MMA”) industry.