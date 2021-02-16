Accolade to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SEATTLE, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD), which provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions that help people better understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



The BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference, including a fireside chat on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. E.T.

The SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference, including a fireside chat presentation on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 9:20 a.m. E.T.

The audio webcasts and related presentation materials from both events will be available at ir.accolade.com.