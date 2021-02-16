 

Accolade to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SEATTLE, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD), which provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions that help people better understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • The BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference, including a fireside chat on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. E.T.
  • The SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference, including a fireside chat presentation on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 9:20 a.m. E.T.

The audio webcasts and related presentation materials from both events will be available at ir.accolade.com.

About Accolade, Inc.

Accolade provides personalized health and benefits solutions designed to empower every person to live their healthiest life. Using a blend of cloud-based technologies, specialized support from Accolade Health Assistants and Clinicians, and integrated data and programs across mobile, online and phone, Accolade navigates people through the healthcare system with trust, empathy and ease. Employers offer Accolade to employees and their families as the single place to turn for all health, healthcare, and benefits questions or concerns, increasing their engagement in benefits and connecting them to high-quality providers and care. By empowering members to make better decisions about their health, Accolade can support members in lowering the cost and complexity of healthcare while achieving consumer satisfaction ratings over 90 percent and an NPS of 60.

Investor Contact:

Todd Friedman, Investor Relations, 484-532-5200, Todd.Friedman@accolade.com

Asher Dewhurst, Investor Relations, 443-213-0503, accolade@westwicke.com

Media Contact:

Megan Torres, Public Relations, 206-926-8180, Megan.Torres@accolade.com

Source: Accolade        




