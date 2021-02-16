AGTC to Present at the 4th Annual Gene Therapy for Rare Disorders Digital Event, February 22-25, 2021

GAINESVILLE, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that Dave Knop, Vice President of Process Development, and Jill Dolgin, PharmD, Executive Director of Patient Advocacy, will present at the 4th Annual Gene Therapy for Rare Disorders digital event taking place February 22-25, 2021.

Dr. Knop will lead a pre-conference workshop, “Unifying Process & Analytical Development to Establish Robust, Scalable Gene Therapy Manufacturing Processes” on Monday, February 22 from 1:00 – 4:00 PM EST.

“With an increasing number of gene therapies moving toward approval, manufacturing continues to be a critical component of success with respect to safety, regulatory approval and commercial viability,” said Dr. Knop. “The goal of the workshop is to share insights into the configuration of scalable gene therapy processes designed to pre-emptively overcome challenges to manufacturing for commercial markets.”

Dr. Dolgin will join a panel of patient advocacy experts, “Channeling Patient Input: Industry & Patient Advocacy Perspectives” at 3:30 PM EST on Wednesday, February 24.

“Engagement with patients and caregivers is a critical success factor in enhancing our understanding of retinal disorders, guiding clinical trial design, and inspiring our patient-centric culture,” said Dr. Dolgin, “I look forward to joining the other panel members to discuss our perspectives and what we can do to address the issues that are meaningful to patients as we develop and advance our product-development initiatives.”

To learn more about the event and registration, please visit: https://genetherapy-conference.com/.

About AGTC

AGTC is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing genetic therapies for people with rare and debilitating ophthalmic, otologic and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. AGTC is a leader in designing and constructing all critical gene therapy elements and bringing them together to develop customized therapies that address real patient needs. AGTC’s most advanced clinical programs leverage its best-in-class technology platform to potentially improve vision for patients with an inherited retinal disease. AGTC has active clinical trials in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) and achromatopsia (ACHM CNGB3 & ACHM CNGA3). Its preclinical programs build on the Company’s industry-leading AAV manufacturing technology and scientific expertise. AGTC is advancing multiple important pipeline candidates to address substantial unmet clinical need in optogenetics, otology and CNS disorders.

