 

Sotera Health to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

16.02.2021, 14:00   

CLEVELAND, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotera Health Company (Nasdaq: SHC), a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions, lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry, today announced that Chief Financial Officer, Scott Leffler, will present at the Citi 2021 Healthcare Services, Medtech, Tools, & HCIT Virtual Conference on February 24, 2021 at 8:00 am ET. In addition, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Michael B. Petras, Jr. will present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on March 10, 2021 at 9:10 am ET.

A link to the live and archived webcast may be accessed on the Sotera Health website under the Investor Relations section: https://investors.soterahealth.com/events-and-presentations.

About Sotera Health:

Sotera Health Company is a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry. Sotera Health goes to market through three businesses – Sterigenics, Nordion and Nelson Labs. Sotera Health is committed to its mission, Safeguarding Global Health.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS:

Sally J. Curley, IRC
Curley Global IR, LLC
IR@soterahealth.com

Jenny Kobin
IR Advisory Solutions
IR@soterahealth.com
   
MEDIA CONTACT:

Kristin Gibbs
Chief Marketing Officer, Sotera Health
kgibbs@soterahealth.com 		 

Source: Sotera Health Company

 




Wertpapier


