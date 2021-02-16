Sotera Health to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

CLEVELAND, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotera Health Company (Nasdaq: SHC), a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions, lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry, today announced that Chief Financial Officer, Scott Leffler, will present at the Citi 2021 Healthcare Services, Medtech, Tools, & HCIT Virtual Conference on February 24, 2021 at 8:00 am ET. In addition, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Michael B. Petras, Jr. will present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on March 10, 2021 at 9:10 am ET.



A link to the live and archived webcast may be accessed on the Sotera Health website under the Investor Relations section: https://investors.soterahealth.com/events-and-presentations.