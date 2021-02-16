 

Premium Nickel Resources Selected as Preferred Bidder in BCL Liquidation Process

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD” or the “Company”) (CSE:IDK) (OTCQB:IDKFF), a Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors, is pleased to announce Premium Nickel Resources (“PNR”) has been selected as the preferred bidder in the BCL Liquidation Process.

ThreeD Capital owns 6,716,456 shares of PNR, representing a 9.13% ownership in the company. Furthermore, Sheldon Inwentash, Chairman & CEO of ThreeD Capital is on the Board of Directors of PNR.

More information on this subject can be found in PNR’s press release below:

Toronto, Ontario, February 16, 2021 – Premium Nickel Resources ("PNR") is pleased to announce that it has been selected as the preferred bidder for the Botswana nickel-copper-cobalt ("Ni-Cu-Co") assets formerly operated by BCL Limited ("BCL"), and currently in liquidation.

In June 2020, PNR submitted an indicative offer to the BCL liquidation trustee (the "Trustee") to acquire the former producing Selebi-Phikwe, Tati-Phoenix and Tati-Selkirk mines as well as regional exploration joint ventures on highly prospective Ni-Cu-Co projects located in Botswana.

As stated by Mr. Mmetla Masire, permanent secretary for the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security of Botswana, and subsequent to an independent technical evaluation on behalf of the Trustee, and a review by the Government of Botswana, PNR was selected as the preferred bidder to acquire the former BCL Ltd.

PNR would like to thank the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Green Technology & Energy Security, Botswana for publicly announcing that PNR was being awarded the Preferred Bidder status in Parliament last week, as has been widely reported in the global media. PNR will now complete the documentation with the Trustee to govern the six-month exclusivity period to complete due diligence on these assets. Concurrent with the due diligence during the Exclusivity Period, PNR will negotiate definitive agreements to finalize terms on the prioritized assets to be purchased.

PNR continues to monitor the global Covid-19 developments and is committed to working with health and safety as a priority and in full respect of all government and local Covid-19 protocol requirements. PNR has developed Covid-19 travel, living and working protocols in anticipation of moving forward to on site due diligence and is integrating these protocols with those of The Government of Botswana and surrounding communities.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Premium Nickel Resources Selected as Preferred Bidder in BCL Liquidation Process TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD” or the “Company”) (CSE:IDK) (OTCQB:IDKFF), a Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
ReWalk Robotics to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021
Cytovia Therapeutics and Cellectis Partner to Develop TALEN Gene-Edited iPSC-Derived Natural ...
ATARI: Results of the Ordinary & Extroardinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held on February 15, 2021 ...
Atari: Results of the first half of 2020-2021
Nano Dimension Prices $500 Million Registered Direct Offering
Novavax Announces Expanded Collaboration and License Agreement with SK Bioscience for 40 Million ...
Santhera gibt Unternehmens-Update und Antrag zur Stärkung der Kapitalstruktur bekannt
Verizon enters into agreement to acquire autonomous mobile robot software company, incubed IT
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin