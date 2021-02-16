 

iBio Appoints Robert M. Lutz as Chief Financial & Business Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

BRYAN, Texas, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO) (“iBio” or the “Company”), a biotech innovator and biologics contract manufacturing organization, today announced the appointment of Robert M. Lutz as its Chief Financial & Business Officer (“CFBO”), effective March 4, 2021.

“I am pleased to welcome Rob to iBio where we expect he will make an immediate impact on our business during this transformative time,” said Tom Isett, Chairman & CEO of iBio. “His deep experience across corporate finance and business development functions, breadth of public company experience, and demonstrated expertise in building product portfolios is a tremendous fit for iBio as we seek to execute on our new business model.”

Mr. Lutz brings more than 25 years of experience to the Company, joining most recently from Strongbridge Biopharma plc (“Strongbridge”), a Nasdaq-listed, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases. He served as CFO since August 2019, and prior to that, as Chief Business Officer since October 2014. During his tenure, he led the search, evaluation, contracting, and financing of multiple assets which proved to be critical growth drivers for Strongbridge.

Before joining Strongbridge, Mr. Lutz spent more than a decade at Shire Pharmaceuticals (“Shire”) in leadership positions with global responsibilities, including identifying opportunities for acquisition, licensing, partnership and development for Shire’s largest business unit (Neuroscience) and the financial management of approximately $5 billion in revenue for its Specialty Pharmaceuticals division. Prior to joining Shire, Mr. Lutz served in a variety of financial, strategic and executive positions after having started his career at Goldman Sachs & Company. He holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management and a BA in Economics and Computer Science from Amherst College.

“It is an exciting time to be joining iBio,” Mr. Lutz commented. “There is a unique opportunity to leverage the strengths of the Company’s high-speed, plant-based biopharmaceutical production capabilities across multiple product categories and therapeutic areas. I look forward to working with the team to expand the product pipeline, accelerate growth, and enhance value for our shareholders.”

As CFBO, Mr. Lutz will lead iBio’s finance organization and be responsible for building strong licensing capabilities and the financial planning & analysis function, as well as supporting iBio’s relationships with the investment community.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

iBio Appoints Robert M. Lutz as Chief Financial & Business Officer BRYAN, Texas, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO) (“iBio” or the “Company”), a biotech innovator and biologics contract manufacturing organization, today announced the appointment of Robert M. Lutz as its Chief Financial & …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
ReWalk Robotics to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021
Cytovia Therapeutics and Cellectis Partner to Develop TALEN Gene-Edited iPSC-Derived Natural ...
ATARI: Results of the Ordinary & Extroardinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held on February 15, 2021 ...
Atari: Results of the first half of 2020-2021
Nano Dimension Prices $500 Million Registered Direct Offering
Novavax Announces Expanded Collaboration and License Agreement with SK Bioscience for 40 Million ...
Santhera gibt Unternehmens-Update und Antrag zur Stärkung der Kapitalstruktur bekannt
Verizon enters into agreement to acquire autonomous mobile robot software company, incubed IT
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin