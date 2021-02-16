Coherus Announces CFO Transition Plans

“It has been a sincere pleasure working with Jean over more than six years as we have built Coherus into a growing commercial-stage biotech company. He will always be a part of the Coherus family. I thank him for his contributions and wish him every success in his future endeavors,” said Denny Lanfear, CEO of Coherus. “I am excited to welcome McDavid to the CFO role at Coherus. With his years of finance, corporate strategy, and investor relations experience, I believe he will have a significant positive impact as we turn our strategic focus to immuno-oncology and our pipeline programs progress through key clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones.”

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: “CHRS”, “the Company”, “Coherus”) announced that Chief Financial Officer Jean-Frédéric Viret, Ph.D. will resign from Coherus effective March 7, 2021 to pursue another opportunity. McDavid Stilwell has been appointed to succeed Dr. Viret as CFO.

Mr. Stilwell joined Coherus in 2020 and brings over 25 years of experience in finance, corporate development, investor relations and communications. Previously, he was Senior Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations at Sangamo Therapeutics. Prior to joining Sangamo, Mr. Stilwell served as Vice President, Corporate Communications, Investor Relations & Business Development at Orexigen Therapeutics, and, from 2005 to 2012, as Director, Business Development, Corporate Communications and Financial Analysis at GTx. Earlier in his career, Mr. Stilwell worked for five years as Senior Investment Analyst at Shadwell Capital, a hedge fund. Mr. Stilwell began his career as a journalist, first as a newspaper reporter and later as editor of an investor newsletter covering the financial services industry. Mr. Stilwell received a B.A. from St. John’s College and a M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

"I am honored to step into the CFO role at this unique juncture in Coherus’ evolution,” said Mr. Stilwell. “I look forward to helping the Company achieve its strategic and financial objectives and fulfill its mission to increase patient access to medicines that can have a major impact on their lives while also delivering significant savings to the health care system.”

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company with the mission to increase access to cost-effective medicines that can have a major impact on patients’ lives and to deliver significant savings to the health care system.