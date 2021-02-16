 

Daré Bioscience to Participate at the Women’s Health Innovation Series Contraception Innovation Summit to be held Virtually on February 23, 2021

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a leader in women’s health innovation, today announced that Sabrina Martucci Johnson, its President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a live panel discussion titled, The Evolution of Birth Control: Considerations from Product Development to End-User Adoption from Leading Innovators, at 12:30 p.m. EST / 9:30 a.m. PST on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at the Women’s Health Innovation Series: Contraception Innovation Summit, which will be held virtually.

The panel will discuss the opportunities and challenges faced by innovators when advancing new methods of birth control. As a featured speaker, Ms. Johnson will share Daré’s commitment to addressing unmet needs in contraception and the Company’s own journey with three innovative product candidates under development: Ovaprene, an investigational hormone-free, monthly contraceptive that the Company is advancing towards a pivotal contraceptive study and whose U.S. commercial rights are under a license agreement with Bayer; DARE-LARC1, an investigational user-controlled long acting reversible levonorgestrel drug delivery system designed to store in a single implant and precisely deliver hundreds of therapeutic doses over months or years, whose development has been supported by $20.5 million in grant funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; and ORB-204 and ORB-214, investigational injectable formulations of etonogestrel being developed as longer-acting (6- and 12-months) methods of contraception with a more predictable return to fertility compared to currently marketed injectable contraceptive products.

The Contraception Innovation Summit is part of the 2021 Women’s Health Innovation Series. The Summit is about putting women at the center of contraceptive research, innovations, and education to improve women’s contraceptive journeys throughout their lives. Participants will include a leading network of pharma, biotech, medical device companies, start-ups, investors, researchers, and health care providers driving innovation at the convergence of healthcare and technology.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the advancement of innovative products for women’s health. The company’s mission is to identify, develop and bring to market a diverse portfolio of differentiated therapies that expand treatment options, improve outcomes and facilitate convenience for women, primarily in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility.

Daré’s product portfolio includes potential first-in-category candidates in clinical development: Ovaprene, a hormone-free, monthly contraceptive intravaginal ring whose U.S. commercial rights are under a license agreement with Bayer; Sildenafil Cream, 3.6%, a novel cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder utilizing the active ingredient in Viagra; DARE-BV1, a unique hydrogel formulation of clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis via a single application; and DARE-HRT1, a combination bio-identical estradiol and progesterone intravaginal ring for hormone replacement therapy following menopause. To learn more about Daré’s full portfolio of women’s health product candidates, and mission to deliver differentiated therapies for women, please visit www.darebioscience.com.

Daré may announce material information about its finances, product candidates, clinical trials and other matters using the Investors section of its website (http://ir.darebioscience.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. Daré will use these channels to distribute material information about the company, and may also use social media to communicate important information about the company, its finances, product candidates, clinical trials and other matters. The information Daré posts on its investor relations website or through social media channels may be deemed to be material information. Daré encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information Daré posts in the Investors section of its website and to follow these Twitter accounts: @SabrinaDareCEO and @DareBioscience. Any updates to the list of social media channels the company may use to communicate information will be posted on the investor relations page of Daré’s website mentioned above.

