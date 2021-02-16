 

Vivos Therapeutics Launches VivoScore Diagnostic Technology for Home Sleep Apnea Testing in Children and Adults

VivoScore Opens the Door for More Patients to be Diagnosed and Treated for Sleep Apnea

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: VVOS), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative treatments for patients suffering from sleep-disordered breathing, including obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), today announced the launch of VivoScoreTM, powered by SleepImage.

VivoScore is a comprehensive home sleep apnea test (“HSAT”) that utilizes proprietary cardiopulmonary coupling technology developed by MyCardio LLC (“SleepImage”). VivoScore consists of a single-sensor ring recorder that works with a mobile phone application and proprietary cloud-based algorithms to evaluate sleep quality and clinically diagnose sleep apnea.

“We believe the impact of our exciting new VivoScore product and technology will be significant to the health and wellness of millions who suffer from sleep apnea. Vivos-trained dentists and other healthcare providers will now have access to clinical-grade diagnostic technology at a very low cost that can be seamlessly coupled with our proprietary and highly-effective Vivos System treatment,” said Kirk Huntsman, Vivos Chairman and CEO.

VivoScore test results have been shown to be comparable with overnight in-lab polysomnogram (PSG) tests. The SleepImage System, which is the underlining technology for VivoScore, is FDA cleared for the purpose of diagnosing OSA and evaluating sleep disorders in both children and adults and may eliminate access and cost hurdles that may exist with other competing HSAT products. Current estimates show that 80% of sleep apnea sufferers remain undiagnosed and untreated, creating a pressing need for an easy-to-use, clinical grade, low-cost HSAT for patients of all ages.

The Company recently conducted an informal pilot study with 12 independent Vivos-trained dentists who performed 938 sleep-tests over a three-month period using VivoScore. 56% of the patients in the pilot tested positive for OSA, and after receipt of a confirming diagnosis from a physician, 50% of all patients who tested positive entered into treatment for OSA with the Company’s core product—the Vivos System. These pilot study results indicate that VivoScore may enable healthcare providers to more efficiently screen, diagnose and initiate treatment for OSA in their patients, which could result in more patients being treated with the Company’s Vivos System.

