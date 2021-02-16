 

PLBY Group Names Lance Barton Chief Financial Officer

Match Group SVP of Corporate Development and Investor Relations to Bolster PLBY Group Executive Team

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) (the “Company”), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, today announced the appointment of Lance Barton as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 1, 2021.

Mr. Barton joins PLBY Group from Match Group, where he served as head of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. He joined Match Group from IAC in 2014, and helped lead a period of substantial growth at Match Group, including a 1300% increase in Match Group’s share price and a $45 billion increase in Match Group’s market capitalization. Over the course of his 13-year tenure with both Match Group and IAC, Mr. Barton led the acquisition of over 30 companies, including the recently announced $1.725 billion acquisition of Hyperconnect.

“Lance brings a phenomenal track record building long-term, public-company shareholder value through strategic M&A and financial operations oversight, and we are delighted to welcome him to the PLBY Group team,” said Ben Kohn, CEO of PLBY Group. “Lance has played a key role in the growth of Match Group’s global platform and we’re excited to bring his finance, corporate development and investor relations leadership to our organization as we embark on our next chapter of growth. I have known Lance for many years, and am thrilled to partner with him to continue the execution of our strategy to drive revenue growth and continued margin expansion.”

“I am thrilled to step into the CFO role at PLBY Group at such a momentous time for the Company, as we begin this new chapter as a publicly-traded entity,” said Mr. Barton. “The opportunity to build the leading platform for pleasure and leisure brands is enormous, proven by the Company’s significant year of growth in 2020 and strong operational roadmap underway. I’ve known Ben for many years and I couldn’t be more excited to work alongside him and the whole PLBY Group team to leverage our robust balance sheet and newly flexible cap structure to execute our organic and inorganic growth plans, and deliver long-term shareholder value.”

