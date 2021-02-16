Rover obtains Winter Access Road Permit to Cabin Lake Gold Property and Mobilizes for Winter Exploration

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (FSE: 4XO) (“Rover” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has obtained an amendment to its exploration land use permit at its Cabin Lake Gold Property to allow for winter road access (the “Cabin Lake Access Road”). The amendment allows for winter road access off of Highway NT3, at the town of Behchoko, NT, directly to site. The First Nations Tlicho Government, in additional to the territorial government and regulatory water board, were all approving parties to the permit amendment and access agreement. Use of the Cabin Lake Access Road will extend to July 19, 2023 (extendable for an additional two years thereafter) and will materially decrease the Company’s winter exploration costs (see below). Upon receipt of the good news, the Company has now made plans to immediately mobilize its winter exploration equipment to Cabin Lake, and it anticipates commencing exploration drilling in early March (see below).



Judson Culter, CEO at Rover, states, “The Cabin Lake Access Road is a huge win and a stepping-stone for the Company and its stakeholders. The access road will reduce the Company’s all-in diamond drilling costs by approximately 35% moving forward, and allow it to maximize stakeholder value. The access road also opens the door to other future opportunities such as potential access to mills and mining operations in the area. Cabin Lake is situated 120km from the city of Yellowknife.”

Winter Exploration Plans for Cabin Lake Gold Property

On September 8, 2020, Rover kicked-off its first exploration drilling program the Cabin Lake Gold Property. The exploration program included both confirmation and expansion drilling of historical high grade gold drill intercepts in the Bugow “Cabin Lake Gold Zone.” Rover’s expansion drilling included the discovery of what it believes to be a primary gold bearing ore shoot at the Cabin Lake Gold Zone (see Figure 1 below). As released on November 24, 2020, drill hole CL-20-08 intersected 32 meters of continuous gold averaging 13.6 grams per ton Au. The significance of hole CL-20-08 is that economic gold grades start at just 17.5 meters from surface, and the hole has identified a northwest trend and a plunge at depth, of the gold mineralization in the ore shoot zone. Hole CL-20-08 also intersected and confirmed historic holes DDH86-12 (15.77 g/t Au over 8.02m) and DDH86-28 (11.74 g/t Au over 16.0m). Rover believes the ore shoot is open at depth and along strike.