BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group and Netki Partner to Integrate Global Travel Rule Solution

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company")(CSE: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W) , owner of Blockchain Intelligence Group (“BIG”), a leading developer of Blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Netki to integrate their Travel Rule solution (TransactID) into BIG’s Compliance suite of tools to allow BIG’s clients to meet the latest regulatory recommendations put out by FATF (Financial Action Task Force) and strongly endorsed by the G7. BIG feels the Travel Rule will become a global industry standard and is looking to provide Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) with the best compliance solutions possible.

Netki’s TransactID solution is the first and most inclusive Travel Rule solution on the market, covering all blockchains both public and private, VASPs, privacy coins and layer 2 networks, as well as communication bridges to other protocols. Netki’s TransactID enables the identity exchange of transactions with unhosted / non-custodial wallets. This is the main focus of the US Treasury’s most recent Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that will apply to all digital asset service providers. By integrating Netki’s TransactID into Blockchain Intelligence’s BitRank, platform clients can get an integrated view of their on-chain analytics and Travel Rule identity information in a single dashboard and flow. This will simplify compliance processes as well as create an easy way for entities, such as fund managers or OTC trading desks, with more manual transaction compliance flows to have an easy way to integrate Travel Rule compliance into their processes. The BIG Compliance Suite is a highly capable platform that is now even better with the addition of Netki’s travel rule solution.

“The ability to partner with Netki has allowed us to further our position as industry leaders and provide our customers with a one size fits all solution to cryptocurrency compliance. Netki’s capabilities to support 100% of digital asset transactions set them apart from other Travel Rule solutions. We are very pleased to be partnered with Netki,” said Lance Morginn, CEO.