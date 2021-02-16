Microchip Delivers Accuracy and Energy-efficiency of Current Monitoring in High-temperature Automotive Applications

New high-side current sense amplifier offers the industry’s lowest offset for AEC-Q100 Grade 0 qualified devices, enabling a more accurate and energy efficient current measurement solution for those applications exposed to extreme temperatures

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the proliferation of automation and connectivity throughout the automotive and industrial markets, the need to accurately measure a dynamic current in the presence of high frequency noise often plagues modern vehicle and factory applications. In order to combat electrically noisy environments and address the need for higher accuracy current measurement, Microchip Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP) today introduced its high-side current sense amplifiers — featuring the industry’s lowest offset for AEC-Q100 Grade 0 qualified high-side current sense amplifier devices.

