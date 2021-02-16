Pharmagreen Signs LOI to Supply Crude CBD Oil Extracted from Certified Organically Grown Hemp Biomass

PHBI and ABOT have commenced discussions under the Letter of Intent to begin the business development and to complete a definite on or before April 15, 2021 in the following areas:

CARSON CITY, NV, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc., (OTC PINKS: PHBI), is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter of Intent to supply hemp derived CBD oils extracted from organically grown hemp biomass with Advanced Bio-oil Technologies Ltd. (ABOT) based in Denver, Colorado.

● Pharmagreen will supply the raw CBD hemp oils for ABOT’s product development. Pharmagreen is moving ahead with its plans to set up an extraction facility in Nevada, U.S. and utilize its working relationship with its network of farmer(s) for the production of highest quality hemp oils from certified organically grown hemp biomass.

● ABOT has a qualified reg A offering from the SEC and to use this offering to raise up to $3 Million for the two projects. ABOT intends to use $1.5 Million for the construction of a certified formulation and product development where the product is being harvested or nearby and invest up to $1.5 Million for Pharmagreen to do the processing of organically grown hemp harvested in Nevada. There is no certainty at this preliminary stage the definite agreement will be concluded.

● PHBI and ABOT are interested to evolve its mutual relationship into further joint ventures. PHBI has extensive proven knowledge in the production of tissue culture starter plantlets, optimized cultivation techniques for growing large scale CBD hemp biomass as well as ability to produce any plant species plantlets using its proprietary tissue culture technologies. ABOT has developed a network of relationships globally for the manufacturing of products from botanical oils and sees the opportunity in working with PHBI to maximize the production of raw botanical biomass required.

Commenting on Pharmagreen’s progress, Peter Wojcik, President and CEO, stated, “We are very pleased to be building these long term supply relationships like with ABOT. With their access to a bank of 168,000 plant species for medications and other beneficial uses, we look forward to growing our relationship way beyond a supply agreement in the CBD hemp industry.”