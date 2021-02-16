PMV Pharma Appoints p53 Pioneer Dr. Guillermina Lozano to Scientific Advisory Board

"Gigi’s work in p53 biology has had a tremendous impact on our fundamental understanding of the p53 pathway and the consequences of p53 mutations in cancer,” said David Mack, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of PMV Pharma. “We welcome Gigi and look forward to her participation on our SAB.”

Dr. Guillermina (Gigi) Lozano is a geneticist recognized for her studies of the p53 tumor suppressor pathway, from characterizing p53 as a transcriptional activator to characterizing the physiological importance of Mdm2 and Mdm4 proteins as inhibitors of p53, and the consequences of p53 mutations on tumor development. She joined The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in 1987 and rose through the ranks to her current position as professor and chair of the department of Genetics. She was elected a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. She received the Minorities in Cancer Research Jane Cooke Wright Lectureship, and Women in Cancer Research Charlotte Friend Lectureship awards both from the American Association for Cancer Research. Dr. Lozano is also the recipient of distinguished alumni awards from both her undergraduate and graduate alma maters. She is a member of the National Academy of Sciences, the National Academy of Medicine, and the Academy of Arts and Sciences.

About p53

p53 plays a pivotal role in preventing abnormal cells from becoming a tumor by preventing proliferation and inducing programmed cell death. p53 is thus altered in the genesis of the majority of cancers. Mutant p53 takes on oncogenic properties that endow cancer cells with a growth advantage and resistance to anti-cancer therapies. The p53 Y220C mutation in particular is associated with many cancers, including but not limited to breast, non-small cell lung, colorectal, pancreatic, and ovarian cancers.

About PMV Pharma

PMV Pharma is a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutants. p53 is mutated in approximately half of all cancer. The field of p53 biology was established by our co-founder Dr. Arnold Levine when he discovered the p53 protein in 1979. Bringing together leaders in the field to exploit over four decades of p53 biology, PMV Pharma combines unique biological understanding with a pharmaceutical development focus. PMV Pharma is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.pmvpharma.com.

